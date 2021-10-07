There are some athletes that seem to find themselves in the middle of the action for their team more often than not whether it be through skill, instincts, athleticism, preparation, chance or a combination of all those things. Darlington’s Patrick Shelley is simply one of those athletes.
Whether on the football field or the basketball court for the Tigers, the senior Shelley is one of those that would be described as a playmaker, a game-changer, a go-to guy, an x-factor…whatever you want to call it, he fits the description.
There is no better example of that than Darlington’s most recent game at Bremen last Friday when Shelley, a quarterback and defensive back, found the end zone in four different ways. He passed for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown, returned a fumble for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Tigers’ 40-33 victory on the road.
After not playing early in the season after suffering an ankle injury this past summer, Shelley has now become vital in helping head coach Tommy Atha’s run out to a 5-1 record as they prepare to open their Region 7-A Private schedule this Friday with a trip to Mt. Paran Christian.
When football is over, Shelley quickly transfers his talents to the basketball court and continues his pattern of making his presence felt. He was instrumental in helping the Tigers to a 15-9 record and a trip to the second round of the state tournament last season and said he has even bigger expectations for his upcoming senior season in a few months when football wraps up.
Shelley does all that while being focused in the classroom as well as he aims to do big things academically and athletically on the college level once his days at Darlington are done.
Recently, the Rome News-Tribune caught up with Shelley to talk to him about the current football season, his recent do-it-all type game against Bremen, how much he is looking forward to his senior basketball campaign, his memories as an athlete at Darlington, the influence his coaches have had on him, his future plans and several other subjects.
Here’s what he had to say:
RN-T: How is football going so far this year and what are your expectations for the team and for yourself for the rest of the season?
Shelley: We’re 5-1 right now. We lost the first game, but we’ve won five in a row. This is my third game back. This week will be my fourth. Our expectations are to win the region of course, and I don’t think we should lose another game on the schedule. I’m a little biased, but we should just go there and execute every week and we should be fine. I’m more worried about winning than how I do individually. Whatever I can do to help the team win is what I’m going to do.
RN-T: Talk about your game last week when you scored touchdowns in four different ways and was really all over the field making plays. What was that like to be a part of and what allows you to be such a playmaker?
Shelley: Before the game, Coach talked about back when he was playing how his coach used to tell him what a stud was. A stud was a guy that goes and makes big plays during big games. He said he was looking for that in that game so I just came out ready to play. And it was my first game coming back as a starter so I just really wanted to make an impact and show everybody what I could do.
RN-T: How excited are you for this coming basketball season and how confident are you this year’s team can have a lot of success?
Shelley: Yeah, we should do way better than we did last year. Last year we were young. Most of our players didn’t have a lot of experience so they are coming back with basically a full season of experience now. We really didn’t lose a whole lot from last year’s team either. We had a couple of seniors that moved on to graduation, but everyone has grown up a lot now, gotten stronger, been in the gym all summer. We should be good.
RN-T: What is your favorite memory as an athlete at Darlington?
Shelley: Probably my freshman year…we had a Rumpus game. Rumpus is like the one game in basketball that the whole school shows up. It’s a very celebrated thing at Darlington. The whole crowd was filled with students, and we had never beaten the team before that year during that game. It was Gordon Lee. It is probably the most vivid memory I have playing at Darlington.
RN-T: Which one of your coaches has had the biggest influence on you and why?
Shelley: Probably Coach (Brent) Bell because he’s my position coach in football and also the assistant basketball coach so I’m kind of stuck with him all throughout the year. He always pushes me to be a better leader and be a better person and teammate. He makes me want to go out there and work my hardest to prove to the other guys what they should be doing or what they are able to do.
RN-T: How tough is it balancing academics and athletics?
Shelley: We have some free time at Darlington, and the teachers are really helpful. You can go to them almost any time of the day. We have specific periods just for study hall and office hours to go talk and get help from teachers. And you can always email them, and they usually respond very quickly. Also, when I get home, I try to get all my homework and studying done before I do anything else.
RN-T: Who is an athlete you admire or try to model yourself after?
Shelley: I guess I would say Lamar Jackson on the football field. I like the way he plays the game. I would say Ja Morant on the basketball court. He’s a very athletic player, and I try to play like him.
RN-T: What are your plans for after high school?
Shelley: I definitely know I want to go to college. I’m not sure if I want to play football or basketball yet. So I’m figuring all that out and where I want to go. I’m thinking about electrical engineering or cyber security. Those are two areas I’m thinking about focusing on in college.