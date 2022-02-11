Armuchee High senior Kameron Parker signed a football scholarship on Friday with Reinhardt University (Waleska, Ga.).
Parker said of the signing: “It's a huge honor. I've had lots of ups and downs, a lot of injuries that would make some people think about not trying to go on and play in college. But this is a great opportunity for me. I felt the love from Reinhardt, and it just felt like the perfect place for me to go.”
“I went up there on a visit after texting the coach to see if they were interested in me. He got me up there and took me around to visit the campus. We went through a workout, and on the way home they gave me an offer. It just felt like where I was meant to be.”
“I'm more excited than nervous (about going to college). There will definitely be some nerves moving away for the first time, but not a lot of kids get to go play football somewhere. I'm blessed to be able to continue my career.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Parker (front row, center) are (front row, from left) father Kyle Parker, mother Maria Parker, (back row, from left) Armuchee High principal John Rhodarmer, sister Kylie Parker, grandmother Betty Atkins, Armuchee High head football coach Jeremy Green and Armuchee High Athletic Director Shane Arp.