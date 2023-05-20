Model High senior Brant Pace signed a baseball scholarship Friday with Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Georgia.
Pace said of the signing: “It’s been a long process. I’ve been trying to find somewhere I could go play college baseball, and this was kind of at the last minute, but I’m thankful to be able to go to Truett McConnell. There are a lot of things between the school and the baseball program that I am excited about, so this is a great landing spot for me.
“One of the biggest things (about Truett McConnell) is they put the Lord first. On the back of their jerseys, they say, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ so that was definitely something that really sparked my interest and sealed the deal.
“I think I’m ready for the next chapter. I’m excited to get out of Rome and experience life somewhere else. I think I’ll do well and have a great time. I’m going to miss Model, but I look forward to my future.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Friday and pictured along with Pace (seated, second from right) were (seated, from left) brother Brody Pace, mother Trina Pace, father Rock Pace, (standing, from left) Model High assistant baseball coach Jake Storey, Model High assistant baseball coach Matt Watson, Model High head baseball coach Brandon Patch, Model High principal Kevin Strickland, Model High assistant baseball coach Brett White and Model High assistant principal and athletic director Mike House.
Pace was named to the 7-AA all-region first team this past season, as the outfielder was a big part of the Devils winning their second straight region title and helping the team to a second-round appearance in the Class AA state playoffs with strong work defensively and at the plate.