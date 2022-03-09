After giving up a goal late in regulation to tie the game despite dominating possession for most of Tuesday night's region contest against Carrollton, the Rome boys could've easily hung their heads about the frustrating sudden turn of events. Instead, they did the exact opposite.
The Wolves quickly went back on the attack in overtime and got a goal from Victor Valencia five minutes into the first extra session that was the difference in an important 2-1 victory over the visiting Trojans in a 5-AAAAAA matchup at Barron Stadium.
Rome (8-1, 2-1 in 5-AAAAAA) grabbed an early lead in Tuesday's contest thanks to an impressive goal by Alexis Valencia seven minutes into the game as he connected on a run to the back post off a cross from teammate Alexander Vazquez for the assist to make it 1-0.
The score remained 1-0 for the rest of the first half and most of the second half despite the Wolves generating several offensive chances, but Carrollton's ultra-defensive style turned away each one of them. The Trojans (2-7-3, 2-2) capitalized in the 73rd minute as Owen Torres collected a loose ball in the box following a free kick and deposited it in the back of the net for the equalizer.
Rome had a couple chances late in regulation for a potential game-winner on a corner kick and then another shot that sailed just over top of the crossbar, and the two teams went to overtime. Victor Valencia's clutch goal came off a nice centering pass by Isaac Vardy on a free kick just outside the Carrollton box.
The Wolves continued to attack and defend for the remainder of the first and second overtime session to hold on for the home victory.
"It was frustrating for us tonight to control possession and have so many opportunities and not be able to score more than we did, but Carrollton was very organized and were able to play well defensively," said Rome head coach Luis Goya. "After Carrollton tied it, our guys didn't stop playing. They kept fighting and giving us chances, and we figured out a way to score that big goal in overtime. That's a big win. We've still got work to do, but we have a bright future ahead of us. We need to learn from this and learn how to deal with our frustration better because teams are going to play us very defensively. We know that."
Rome's Vazquez, Gonzalo Lemus and Junior Morente had quality shots on goal during the game among their team's multiple offensive opportunities, but they were either turned away by the strong play of Carrollton goalkeeper Connor Richardson or narrowly missed by sailing wide, high or off the crossbar.
The Wolves split time between goalkeepers Jason Cux and Will Payne, and both had strong moments in the contest despite not being tested too many times with Rome dominating most of the possession.
Rome will be back at Barron Stadium on Saturday to host Buford in a tough non-region test at 5:30 p.m. before jumping back into region play on Tuesday when they visit Paulding County at 7 p.m. Goya said his team is still looking to improve and find a way to make a deep run into the postseason.
"We lost our first region game on penalty kicks at Dalton after we battled hard against one of the top teams in the state and the country," said Goya. "We came back and beat Alexander in a game that really should have been 6 or 7 to zero. Carrollton applied the same idea against us. They used the 'park the bus' strategy with so many guys back defensively. We know teams are going to do that to us so we have to find a way to beat it.
"Every region win is important. We want to keep winning and go all the way. We want to make Rome proud."
In the Rome-Carrollton girls game earlier on Tuesday:
Carrollton 5, Rome 2
After leading at 1-0 at the half, the Lady Wolves couldn't stop Carrollton's strong offensive attack to suffer a region loss at home.
Rome (3-10, 1-3 in 5-AAAAAA) manufactured several offensive chances in the first half and cashed in on one in the 19th minute as Corrine Zumbrunn sent the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0, which stood up for the score at halftime.
Carrollton (3-7, 3-1) got going after halftime, however, as they scored two goals in the first six minutes of the second half, both coming from Kylie Briscoe to take the lead. Delaney Thomas made it 3-1 with a goal in the 61st minute, and Briscoe completed her hat trick with a third goal in the 63rd minute.
Gracey Whipple scored the final Lady Trojans' goal off an assist from Thomas in the 69th minute. Rome's Emily Cooper scored a goal in the 79th minute to end the loss on a high note.
Rome will be at home again on Tuesday to host Paulding County at 7:45 p.m. for another region matchup.