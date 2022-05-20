Tori Overby has experienced early success in her coaching career as she is coming off leading the Trion girls tennis team to a state runner-up finish this past season, and now she will aim to carry that momentum over at Rome.
Overby, a Coosa High and Shorter University graduate, was officially introduced as the new Rome girls and boys tennis head coach on Thursday afternoon at a meet and greet at the Rome College and Career Academy.
"With the experience I have in tennis and with this being so close to home, I'm excited for this new chapter," said Overby. "Getting to work with these kids in this system is something I'm really looking forward to. It seems like a wonderful group to step into, and I'm thankful for the opportunity.
"After helping Trion get to the state championship match this season, that's where my sights are for this program. I already know that this (Rome) group has a lot of talent to work with, and I'm excited to push them to the next level."
Overby graduated from Coosa in 2017 where she played multiple sports and then went on to play both tennis and golf at Shorter before her graduation in 2021. She served as both the head tennis coach and head volleyball coach at Trion. She will also serve as an assistant volleyball coach for Rome under new head coach Scott Carter this coming fall.
Rome athletic director Chris Boden said as soon as he interviewed Overby for the job he knew she would be the perfect person to take on the challenge.
"When I look to hire head coaches, I'm usually looking for the wily old veteran or a young rising star, and (Tori) definitely fits the latter," said Boden. "You can just tell there is something to her. She's a people person, smart, articulate, detailed in her plans...I know she is going to do a great job. It felt good bring her onboard, and I know she is going to keep elevating our program."
Overby takes over for Sadie Westberry who helped lead Rome's girls and boys teams to a sweep of the Region 5-AAAAAA titles this past season, the teams' first region titles in more than a decade. Westberry will be relocating this summer, which opened up the position for Boden to fill.
Overby, who played high-level junior tennis growing up in Rome, said she wants the new players she will be coaching to know that she will be the biggest support system she possibly can be.
"I will be their biggest cheerleader on and off the court," said Overby. "I will be in their corner for anything they need. That's the way I was for my players at Trion, and I plan on doing the same here. What I'm looking to do is to develop collegiate athletes. Rome has the players with the skillset to get there, and that's my ultimate goal is to push them to reach their full potential."