There are many reasons that technical fouls are called. The most obvious arethose for unsportsmanlike conduct by players or coaches, but there are many others. The current Basketball Rules Book lists them by category on page 79.
Here a list, we’ll see how far we get.
Administrative technical – Not providing roster, starters, numbers, changes, additions, etc. Team not ready to start the second half. The use of a TV monitor or electronic communication, not occupying the assigned bench, more than five players, excessive time-outs, violation after a team warning for a delay of game, all players not returning at the same time after a time-out or intermission.
That’s quite a list. Any changes to the roster in the home book will result in a technical foul charged to that team. Good news for that team is that only one technical foul is charge regardless of the number of infractions.
Administrative fouls are charged to the team and count towards the team foul count.
Substitutions technical – Entering the court, not reporting, not being beckoned.
Players often mistakenly think that when they have reported to the table that they are entering the game as a substitute and the horn sounds they are then free to enter the court. Not so.
The horn just alerts the officials that there is a substitute waiting. On free throws for example a substitute can only enter when the ball will become live after the coming shot. On a shooting foul that would be after the first free throw. On a common foul has crossed the sixth foul threshold each quarter, a substitute can be beckoned in before the first free throw.
Substitution fouls count towards a players 2 technical and 5 personal foul counts, as well as the team foul count.
Maybe that’s enough for now. We’ll take a look at a couple more of the seven categories for technical fouls next time.
May all the calls go your way. See you at the gym.