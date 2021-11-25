Column|Pethel Officially Speaking: Rules for shot clock in high school basketball By Stan Pethel NWGBOA Nov 25, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stan Pethel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When the time changes from Daylight Savings time, the weather begins to cool, and darkness descends about 5:30 p.m. it’s time for basketball season.Though area schools involved with football playoffs may have delayed boys teams play, most school have begun their seasons.There’s a new wrinkle to the game this year. It’s been discussed for a while, but this season we will begin to see in certain games the use of the shot clock.Georgia High School Association has approved the use of a 35 second shot clock. Operators are required to have passed certification and must be aware of when to start and reset the shot clock.Here are the guidelines.Start the shot clock when:1. A team gains initial possession after the jump ball to start the game.2. A player in bounds legally touches or is touched by the ball during a throw-in.3. Team control is established following a missed try for a goal, or a missed free throw attempt.Reset the shot clock to 35 seconds when:1. After a successful field goal or fine free throw attempt when the opponent’s throw-in is legally touched in bounds.2. After every change of possession.3. After an inadvertent whistle while there is no player or team control.4. After a common foul by the defense in the backcourt when not in the bonus free throw situation.Reset the shot clock to 25 seconds when:1. There is a foul or violation by the defense under 25 seconds.2. There is a technical foul on the defense under 25 seconds.3. There is a lodged ball and the arrow favors the offense.Do not reset the shot clock when:1. A charged time out is granted.2. A held ball occurs and it favors the offense.3. A double foul situation and the offensive team retails possession of the ball.4. The ball is legally deflected out of bounds by the defense.As you can see, the shot clock operator will need to be both alert and patient. Shot clock errors will complicate the game.It’s a lot to consider, but the shot clock should result in more offense and hopefully more scoring.Good luck to your team. May the calls go your way, and we’ll see you in the gym. Stan Pethel is an official with the Northwest Georgia Basketball Officials Association Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Film crew shooting part of Halloween movie in Lindale starring Christopher Lloyd Police: Passengers of Rome serial insurance fraud scam arrested Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship 'Monstrous abuser': Judge sentences man to 35 years in prison after he pleads guilty to abusing multiple women Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists