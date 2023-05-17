Rome's offense put on an impressive display and the defense made several big plays as the Wolves held their spring game at Barron Stadium on Tuesday night.
The format featured the offense against the defense with the defense scoring points for stops and turnovers, while the offense actually had to score to get its points.
“I thought the offense looked crisp, and we showed some team speed out here tonight. It would be hard to win it from a defensive standpoint though because we don’t have any blitzes or any movements or anything like that. The defense was basically one-call base,” Rome head coach John Reid said.
After the defense stopped the offense to start the scrimmage and grab a 2-0 lead, the offense scored three straight touchdowns. Quarterback Reece Fountain hit wide receiver Brandon Gordon for a 21-yard touchdown for the offense's opening score. Alex Vazquez connected on the extra point to give the offense a 7-2 lead.
Tailback Chance Arthur capped the next drive with a 33-yard touchdown run and then Fountain connected with Tinerious Stallings for an eight-yard touchdown pass to end the next drive. After Jason Cruz-Reyes kicked the extra point, the offense held a 20-4 lead.
After another defensive stop, Jeremy Ragland rumbled for a one-yard touchdown, upping the lead to 26-6 after Yasser Vicente connected on the extra point.
Backup quarterback Moss Tant had two big passing plays on two of the next three drives. He hit Stallings for a 65-yard touchdown pass and then two drives later connected with Brajion Jackson for a 49-yard touchdown pass.
In between, linebacker Jayden Worsham recovered a fumble for the defense. The defense then recorded five consecutive stops with Treyvon Adams grabbing a sack and Joseph Wilkinson knocking away a pass in the end zone to stave off a possible touchdown. The stops helped the defense cut the lead to 40-20.
Running back Joseph Butts added a one-yard touchdown run, Fountain added one more touchdown pass with a quick slant to Adams on a five-yard grab and Arthur ended the offense’s scoring with a nine-yard touchdown run. After Jacob Fisher hit the extra point, the offense led 60-20.
Defensive lineman Justin Terrell recorded two sacks on the next offensive possession and Adams recorded another sack two possessions later, as the defense closed out the scrimmage with four more stops to make the final score read 60-28.
The scrimmage ended with Vazquez attempting two 42-yard field goals. The first just missed, and the second flew straight through the uprights, ending the scrimmage on a positive note.
Now the Wolves move into the offseason and begin preparing to try to make another deep run into the Class AAAAAA state Playoffs. Last season, they won the Region 6-AAAAAA title and advanced to the state semifinals before falling on the road to eventual state champion Langston Hughes.
“We have a lot of player-led leadership. We have a lot of leaders on this team. As coaches it’s kind of up to us to set them on that path,” Reid said. “We have a good group of leaders, so it’s exciting.”
The Wolves open the 2023 season with a game against Class AAAAA Cass in the Corky Kell-Dave Hunter Classic at Barron Stadium on Friday, Aug. 18.