The Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club hosted its annual banquet on Monday night at the Krannert Center Ballroom at Berry College as the top players and teams in local college, high school and middle school basketball were honored.
Each local high school team had representatives recognized as part of the Tip-Off Club’s Team of the Month for December and January as well as Team of the Year.
For the Rome girls, who were also recognized as the overall Team of the Month for January to go with Thomas McAboy being named Coach of the Month, the honorees included NeNe Adams (Team of the Year), Breana Griffin (January) and Anniyah Williams (December).
The Model boys were named Team of the Month for December along with Jacob Travis being named Coach of the Month. Individual honorees for the Devils included Dane Fisher (Team of the Year), Jakenes Heard (January) and Derion Richardson (December).
The Model girls were led by Team of the Year honoree Rachel Burkhalter and teammates Sadie Raughton (January) and Morgan Wood (December) were named to the Teams of the Month.
The Armuchee Lady Indians’ Olivia Moses (Team of the Year), Bailey Tomlin (January) and Maggie Duke (December) were honored, and on the boys’ side for Armuchee, Malik Drinic (Team of the Year), Trenton Cothran (January) and Jordan Joyce (December) were recognized.
For Darlington, Lady Tigers standout Emmaline Ratledge earned a spot on the Team of the Year and teammates Georgeanna Dempsey (January) and JyJy Johnson (December) were named to the Teams of the Month. The Darlington boys top selection was Patrick Shelley on the Team of the Year, and D’Marion Floyd (January) and Braden Bell (December) rounded out the honors on Teams of the Month.
The Rome boys were led by Jay’Quan Nelson as the Team of the Year selection from the Wolves while teammates EJ Holland (January) and Braxton Wade (December) took the Team of the Month picks.
Pepperell’s boys and girls teams had multiple selections as well as the Lady Dragons were represented by Morgan Willingham on the Team of the Year and Aysia Day (January) and Ellie Cox (December) on the Teams of the Month while the Pepperell boys saw Gage Owens named to the Team of the Year and Alex Rhoades (January) and DJ Rogers (December) to the Teams of the Month.
Coosa’s boys were represented by Joseph Richardson on the Team of the Year and Zaire Philyaw (January) and Aaron Davis (December) on the Teams of the Month. The Lady Eagles’ to selection for Team of the Year was Abby Jacobs while Madison Ingram (January) and Sethanie Morgan (December) earned monthly picks.
Unity Christian was represented by Austin Wilkerson and Bekah Wisener on the boys and girls Teams of the Year, respectively. The Lions’ John Nance (January) and Bailey Mohler (December) earned spots on the Teams of the Month, and the Lady Lions’ Julia Yakdowski (January) and Lizzy Pardue (December) were also honored on the Teams of the Month.
At the middle school level, the Model Lady Devils were named the Girls Team of the Year, and Model head coach Jody Quarles earned Coach of the Year honors.
The local college teams each had a Player of the Year selected on the men’s and women’s side. Players picked included Berry’s Michael Johnson and Kennedy Moore, Shorter’s Mark Wilcox Jr. and Jasmine Gaines and Georgia Highlands’ Jarvis Harvey and Jashanti Simmons.
Another top honor distributed went to former Coosa boys head basketball coach Larry Bing who was named the Graham Woodell Award winner.
The banquet was organized by NWGA Tip-Off Club president Ron Roach and vice president Ray Tucker.