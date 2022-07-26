Recent Coosa High graduate Shelby Nutter signed a softball scholarship on Monday with Reinhardt University.
Nutter said of the signing: “This shows that all the hard work I've put in since I started playing softball when I was nine has paid off. I get to play softball for four more years and get an education. This is the game that I love and have built so many friendships through, and now I get to continue that in college.”
“(Reinhardt) has a family-like atmosphere. I was welcomed by everyone I met with open arms. People that are new there feel that love. It is a small campus and a great school. They really all want what is best for their students and athletes.”
“I've already met my roommate, and she's a softball player too. We're already building a connection, and it's exciting that we have the same kind of background. It's sad that I am leaving the friends I have here, and we are all going different places. But I'm excited to meet new friends (at Reinhardt) and learn how to balance everything in college.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Nutter (seated, center) were (seated, from left) father Johnny Nutter, mother Daphne Nutter, (standing, from left) Coosa High assistant softball coach Angela Little, Coosa High head softball coach Chris Jacobs, Coosa High assistant softball coach Nathan Goble, Coosa High principal Judson Cox, brother Tanner Nutter and Coosa High athletic director Jeff Shiflett.