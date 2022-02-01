It was do-or-die time for local wrestlers this past weekend as they competed at their respective area or region traditional tournaments, and many of those individuals are moving on to compete at least one more week thanks to their performances.
On Saturday, wrestlers from Model, Pepperell and Coosa all traveled to Chattooga High to compete at Area 7-AA Traditionals, Armuchee and Darlington wrestlers visited Trion High for Area 7-A Traditionals and Rome wrestlers went to battle at Alexander High for Region 5-AAAAAA Traditionals.
Leading the way at Area 7-AA among the local teams was Model who finished second in the overall standings with 148.5 points behind area champion Dade County (188). Leading the way for the Devils were a pair of individual area champions as Noah Allmon earned a top finish at 138 pounds and Chris Ridling finished first at 285 pounds.
Also earning a sectionals berth with top-four efforts in their respective weight classes were Byron Clarke (second, 132), Riley Kines (second, 145), Patrick Clarke (170), Anthone Williams (second, 195), Jonah Houston (third, 106), Gabe Chapman (third, 120), Nicholas Moore (third, 126), Rylee Davis (third, 152), Kalan Woods (third, 160) and Clay Koehler (fourth, 220).
Pepperell earned a third-place team finish with 95 total points at Area 7-AA Traditionals as they were led by a pair of area championship efforts, including Kolton Edge who took first at 132 pounds and Drake Miller who finished atop the 170-pound division.
Also moving on to sectionals for the Dragons were Matthew Waddell (second, 160), Jake Roberts (second, 182), Cory Moten (third, 113), Jackson Lawrence (third, 138), Parker Glenn (third, 195) and AJ Farmer (fourth, 285).
Coosa finished with 9.5 team points at Area 7-AA Traditionals as their top performer was Travis Pelfrey who placed first for an area title at 113 pounds. Also joining Pelfrey by earning sectionals trips were Darrion Johnson (second, 106), Ryan Spate (second, 126), Johan Alvarez (second, 138), Ivan Yoder (third, 182) and Jose Poll-Caban (fourth, 195).
The Armuchee Indians earned a team runner-up finish at Area 7-A Traditionals at Trion with a score of 182 behind the host Bulldogs with 307.5 points in first. Armuchee had 12 wrestlers punch their ticket to sectionals, including Ben Fuller (second, 106), Kolby Dempsey (second, 113), Colton Phillips (second, 132), Ridley Baker (second, 138), Ford Jones (second, 152), Sharpe Jones (second, 160), Jakson Hightower (second, 195), Tristan Stansell (third, 126), Cael Henderson (third, 170), Ethan Ayers (fourth, 120), Joshua Keiner (fourth, 145) and Andre Neal (fourth, 220).
Darlington was just behind Armuchee in the team standings, placing third with 140.5 points. Their top finisher was area champion Alan Cordero, who placed first at 152 pounds.
Joining Cordero as sectionals qualifiers for the Tigers were Aden Davis (second, 120), Tommy Cowan (second, 126), Jack Cowan (second, 170), Jack Chandler (second, 220), Miles Shropshire (third, 106), Adam Roberson (third, 113), Ross Tidwell (third, 132) and Brock Lignell (third, 138).
Rome finished sixth in the team standings at the Region 5-AAAAAA Traditionals with 51 points. They had three wrestlers qualify for sectionals with their efforts on Saturday, including Albert Tre Goodgame (third, 285), Tristan Massey (fourth, 160) and Steven Nathan Carey (fourth, 182).
Model, Pepperell and Coosa wrestlers will compete at Class AA B Sectionals at Lakepoint on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Armuchee and Darlington qualifiers will wrestle at Class A B Sectionals at Jeff Davis on Saturday, and Rome qualifiers will travel to Brunswick High for Class AAAAAA B Sectionals on Saturday.