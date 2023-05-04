The Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame seeks nominations of qualified athletes, coaches, administrators and more for possible inclusion in the next Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame induction class.
The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have given tremendously of their time and talents. Those who receive hall of fame recognition are deserving of praise for their time and dedication in supporting the advancement of sports, for raising the bar of performance in their field and displaying depth of character in their leadership roles for the benefits of the community.
To this point, 175 individuals have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The next class is set to be inducted into the hall in the spring of 2024. The Hall of Fame committee will vote on the next class in early summer. Nomination guidelines can be found at www.rfpra.com. Nominees should have a strong resume of achievement in high school and collegiate athletics and professional if they reached that level.
Nominations should include detailed information, with years and achievements noted as well as a contact number and email in case more verification is needed. Individuals nominated to the hall of fame stay on the nomination list used for voting for five years from their nomination date.
Any nominations received without specific details about the nominee will not be entered into the voting process. A good example of this is a nomination for an individual that states they coached at a high level for 30-plus years. While this does prove longevity, it doesn’t give any real details as to why the individual is hall-of-fame worthy and won’t be included in the voting process.
One problem the Hall of Fame faces is that people in the community often assume some of the great figures in Rome sports history have been nominated. In many instances, that is not the case.
A great example is former Rome High swimmer Alex Coville, who was inducted into the most recent class. Coville won multiple state titles at Rome High, was recognized as an All-American swimmer at Stanford multiple times, won an NCAA title and competed in the Olympic Trials. However, he had never been nominated to the hall until this previous year.
Any nominations received after the 2024 class is chosen will be entered into the voting pool for the 2025 class.