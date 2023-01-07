Eric Belew was officially hired as the new head football coach at Armuchee High in December, but he finally got the chance to meet his players and members of the community Thursday night.
A meet and greet was held at the school’s auditorium as Belew was introduced by Armuchee High principal Joseph Pethel, who told those in attendance about the process of hiring the new coach and why he was ultimately the choice to lead the Indians going forward.
Belew, who most recently served as an assistant at Rockmart High, then spoke to the crowd about himself, his excitement for the new opportunity at Armuchee and what he expects for the program.
Prior to the meet and greet, Belew also got a chance to meet and talk with his players for the first time since the hiring was announced to introduce himself and go over what he expects from them and what they should expect from him as their head coach.
The Rome News-Tribune caught up with Belew after Thursday’s meet and greet to discuss several subjects, including what it was like to finally get to meet with the Armuchee faithful, his expectations for the short term and long term for the program and more.
RN-T: How exciting was it to finally meet with the players, parents and community, and what were the biggest things you were looking to get out of that experience?
BELEW: Getting to actually put eyes on the players was great. I was so eager to meet with them. With the process officially starting right before Christmas, it has felt like forever, so it was great being able to meet the players and the folks in them community. The big goal Thursday night was to start the process of investing in the community. Armuchee is full of special people, and they have been so welcoming and helpful to an outsider like myself. Everyone has been so helpful and so supportive. I have no doubt that our community will be a contributing factor to our successes on Friday nights.
RN-T: When you met with the players first, what was your message to them about what to expect going forward and what to expect from you as their head coach?
BELEW: The expectation I tried to push to the players was that I am there for them. I promised that I would take care of them and do my best to get them the tools and things they needed to be successful. But that also comes with a price. I used the term being “all in” about 20 times Thursday night. I hope the message was clear that, if you can’t be all in, you can’t be a part of this journey. Our success is going to go as far as our players will allow, and from what I’ve seen so far, our players have the character to do some great things.
RN-T: What’s the next main priority on the agenda for you as the head football coach at Armuchee, or what do you hope to get accomplished in the first few months at the school?
BELEW: The next thing on the agenda, once I get into the school building, is figuring out our needs as a program. Things like equipment needs, helmet (reconditioning) or asking what our coaches think we need for the season. When we get those things figured out, then we have to fund-raise. If myself, the coaches and our kids want nice stuff, we’ve got to earn it and fund-raise. Also a big part of this time of year is strength and conditioning. Coach (Tim) Puckett does a great job already, and I can’t wait to see the progress the players will make throughout the offseason.
RN-T: When you look at things long-term, what is your vision for what the Armuchee High football program can be and how much hard work will it take to get there?
BELEW: My vision for this program is just to maximize what we get out of each individual involved. I want our players focusing on what is right in front of them. If they can focus on being all in on whatever they are doing, if it’s a math test, a power clean or big play on third down, I want them focusing on the now. If our kids can do that, they’ve got a great opportunity to grow. As far as the amount of hard work it’s going to take, I think these players, coaches and myself are going to have to work the hardest we ever have in our lives, but I have no doubt we’re up for the task.