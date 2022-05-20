Unity Christian made a deep run into the playoffs last fall, but several of their impact players were graduating seniors. Spring practice brought on the opportunity for multiple younger guys to step up into bigger roles, and those younger players were on full display in the Lions’ spring game on Thursday night vs. Grace Academy at Grizzard Park.
Both teams scored 30-plus points and each defense were able to get stops and turnovers as well as Unity Christian and Grace Academy switched between offense and defense in a more relaxed, controlled scrimmage game that served as an opportunity for each head coach to see how their new casts would perform in game-like scenarios.
Several of the names were new for the Lions after losing several impact seniors, and Unity Christian head coach David Humphreys said Thursday’s action was a good way to wrap up a productive couple weeks of spring practice.
“We started the spring with so many question marks,” said Humphreys. “We only had a few guys from last year that got a lot of reps in games. There was a lot of testing and figuring some things out in the last two weeks, but tonight was really good to see those guys out on the field. I knew Grace Academy would be a good team to scrimmage, and they are in the same boat as us as far as having a lot of younger guys. I’m pleased with how we played tonight. We’ve still got a million miles to go, but we’ve got some time to get there.”
Some of the standouts for the Lions in Thursday’s scrimmage were receiver/slot Cooper Giddens and new quarterback Evan Whiteside. Giddens scored Unity Christian’s first touchdown of the night on a sweep around the edge, and Whiteside scored a few possessions later on a scramble.
After a short halftime break during which the Unity Christian middle school players got some reps on the field against each other, the Lions had several long plays during the second half of action. Whiteside found Giddens three separate times for touchdown passes as Giddens used his speed to get behind the Grace Academy defense.
Giddens also scored another second-half touchdown on another sweep around the edge.
Defensively, Ondreo Sawyer came up with an interception for the Lions, and Avery Alford had a strong effort at linebacker according to Humphreys.
“I didn’t know how we would hold up physically tonight, but overall we held up pretty good,” said Humphreys. “I think one of our big spots where we’ve had guys step up is on our line. Elliot Whiteside got a good amount of playing time last year, and Ben Rook is a guy that we can count on and knows a lot. Avery at linebacker, he got a lot of playing time last year, and we’re excited about him this coming season.”
Next up, Humphreys said the players would have a couple weeks off before going right into the summer workout program. That will continue into July before official practice begins in late July in preparation for the regular season opening in August.