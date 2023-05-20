The new leader of the Rome High baseball program got a chance to meet his new players, their parents and other supporters on Friday at a meet and greet held at the Rome College and Career Academy as head coach Shane Ramsey was officially introduced.
Ramsey, who has spent time as a head coach and had success at multiple stops, was introduced by Rome athletic director Chris Boden, and Ramsey then followed by talking about his excitement for the opportunity and his plan to improve the individual players and the team.
"The biggest thing about today was I wanted them to see me and see the passion I have for baseball and this program," said Ramsey. "I really believe in what we can do here, and I wanted them to see that. I think we can be really good. I have heard a lot about the guys, and I'm anxious to get to work with them and make them better players which will make us a better team."
Ramsey comes to lead the baseball program at Rome High after having success at Heritage High School in Conyers, where he coached from 2015-19 and won the Class AAAAAA state championship in 2019. He served as the Effingham County High head coach from 2022-23 after being an assistant the previous two years.
Ramsey has won multiple Coach of the Year honors during his career, including Chattanooga Times Free Press Coach of the Year in 2009, multiple region coach of the year awards and Georgia High School Coach of the Year in 2019.
During his time at Heritage, he helped produce a major league draft pick, 11 Division I signees, two Division II signees, three NAIA signees and seven junior college signees.
Ramsey said others may look at the struggles the Rome baseball program has had in recent years and the challenging region it plays in and not want to take on the challenge, but he said that it had the opposite effect on him.
"I like to work with programs like that where nobody looking from the outside really expects to have success, but that fires me up and makes me want to change that along with the kids. That's what I want these kids to know is that we can change what is expected from Rome baseball," said Ramsey. "If we put in the work, why can't we be one of those teams that people look at as one of the best teams in the region and the state. Why can't we do that? I really want them to know that I believe we can because teams take on a lot of the personality of the coach. I really think we can be great so I want to make them feel like that too."
Ramsey also added that he is a big believer in baseball analytics and how those quantifiable numbers can make a big impact on the field.
"It's a huge part of what I believe in and how we are going to organize our practices, our workouts and our goals," said Ramsey. "I knew that was the kind of stuff colleges were looking at when I started doing it so why wouldn't I use it to help my players get better. We set up player development through that and we started to see changes on the field. I think a lot of the regular season is won in the offseason so we're going to work on those numbers in the offseason to make our kids better players and see those results on the field."