The Unity Christian program has steadily built up over the past few years into a competitive team, and a new head coach at the helm is looking to take the Lions to an even higher level.
Davy Fisher, who many locally remember as a former Model High basketball standout, was named the new head coach at Unity Christian this past offseason, taking over for Matt Claytor who had led the program since its start. Fisher inherits a team that has some strong production returning from a squad that earned some important wins last season and competed in a few close games with other local teams.
Among the leaders back for the Lions is guard Austin Wilkerson who put up some impressive offensive numbers last season and is expected to be a tough challenge for opponents again in 2022-23. Jay Davis is another name to remember to provide scoring and defense while several others will move into a bigger role this season.
For Fisher, the goal is simple -- Help the team improve and be ready to play its best basketball when region tournament time rolls around.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Davy Fisher (first season)
Last year’s record: 7-19 (lost in first round of GAPPS State Tournament)
Starters lost: 2
Key players: Austin Wilkerson (G, Sr.), Logan Smith (F, Sr.), Jay Davis (G, Jr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
FISHER: Celebrating small wins and getting better; Changing the culture.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now, and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success it wants to achieve?
FISHER: We can shoot the ball. With limited size, rebounding is going to be a struggle all season.
RN-T: What are the keys, or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
FISHER: Play fast. Play hard. Play smart.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
FISHER: Go into our region tournament in the best shape we can be in, and overall compete with the local schools.