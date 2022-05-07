Every team needs a player they can count on in crucial situations or to get things going in the right direction when that team faces adversity, and Rome’s Jay’Quan Nelson and Darlington’s Patrick Shelley were those kind of players in the 2021-22 season.
Each of those two carried a lot of the load for the their squads, which both qualified for the state tournament in their respective classifications, and today they are being rewarded for it as they are being named Rome News-Tribune Boys All-County Co-Players of the Year.
Nelson and Shelley lead a very deep and talented roster on this year’s all-county team, which features selections from each of the high schools in Floyd County after a thrilling and competitive season among the local teams.
Following is information on the selections, including the Co-Players of the Year, the first team and the honorable mentions:
Co-Player of the Year Jay’Quan Nelson Rome, G, Jr.
Nelson was a scoring machine for the Wolves this past season and showed a diversity in his game as he could consistently make jumpers from 3-point land and in the mid-range while also displaying great handles and the ability to get past defenders and to the basket. The junior guard averaged 19.8 points and three assists per game, made more than 60 total 3-pointers and had three separate 30-plus point scoring efforts as a key part of Rome’s run to a state tournament berth.
Co-Player of the Year Patrick Shelley Darlington, G, Sr.
Shelley caused tons of problems for opponents with his multitude of skills, big-time athletic ability and high basketball IQ. The senior guard was a tough matchup with his height, wingspan and quickness and produced a nice stat-line consistently throughout the season for the Tigers, who earned a berth in the state tournament. In all, the Virginia-Wise signee averaged a double-double for the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds per game to go with 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks.
First Team Malik Drinic Armuchee, G/F, Sr.
Drinic was Armuchee’s No. 1 threat, opponents knew that and the senior still did tons of damage on a game-to-game basis. He was consistent as a scorer and a rebounder as he averaged a double-double for the season with 18 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He didn’t rest on the defensive end either as he had 2.2 steals per game
Dane Fisher Model, G, Sr.
Fisher was one of the leaders on Model’s elite eight team as he did anything that was asked of him during his senior season. The guard averaged 13.3 points, four rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He finishes his time at Model as the leader in 3-pointers made in both a career and a single season (a record which he broke twice) and was named All-State by the GACA and Hoopseen.com as well as first-team All-Region.
D’Marion Floyd Darlington, G, Soph.
Floyd had a big sophomore campaign and became more and more crucial to the Tigers’ plans as the season went on. His quickness with the dribble allowed him to get to the basket as a guard and also push the tempo, which is the way Darlington likes to play. He averaged 11 points per game and chipped in as a rebounder with 3.5 boards per game as well. He didn’t rest on the other side of the ball either with 1.5 steals per game and constant defensive pressure.
Jakenes Heard Model, G/F, Jr.
Heard was Model’s top defender as he used his size, speed and instincts to cause problems for opponents in the full-court press as well as when he was matched up against the other team’s top scorer. The junior guard/forward scored 9.6 points and pulled down 6.5 rebounds per game but saved his best performances for when it mattered most as he recorded a double-double in all three of the Devils’ postseason games.
Jeremias Heard Model, F, Soph.
Heard was a big problem for opposing defenses as he used his size and strength to get in the paint repeatedly for easy looks at the basket. On the other end, he made it tough as a rim protector. The sophomore averaged 11.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game and came up with a huge offensive performance in the Devils’ elite-eight contest with a team-high 23 points.
Cameron Keith Rome, F, Jr.
Keith was strong as a scorer and a defender with the length of a front-court player and the speed and athleticism of a wing. The junior scored in different ways as he could do his work in the paint and also stretch the defense with his jumper as a consistent outside shooter. For the season, he finished just shy of averaging a double-double with 10.3 points and nine rebounds per game.
Joseph Richardson Coosa, G, Jr.
Richardson could get hot with the best of them as once he saw a jumper go through the basket in a game, he was locked in the rest of the way with defenses not being able to do much about it. The junior guard averaged 20.6 points per game to lead his team and was impressive from 3-point range with 87 3s made during the 2021-22 season, including one January Coosa win where he made 10 3s and scored 43 points.
Braxton Wade Rome, G, Soph.
Wade was just a sophomore this past season but played like a veteran for the Wolves as a steady presence in the backcourt. The guard averaged 13.6 points per game and was lethal from 3-point range, but he also contributed in a big way in the rebounding department with 9.5 boards per game. He played most of his minutes as a shooting guard but could bring the ball up against pressure as well.
Austin Wilkerson Unity Christian, G, Jr.
Wilkerson was a dynamic scorer for the Lions, averaging 21.7 points per game as a junior. He scored a season-high 43 in a non-region contest against Pepperell and was consistent inside or outside the 3-point line. He made 35 percent of his 3s and had a 41 percent field-goal mark overall while also contributing 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists per game.
Honorable Mention
Armuchee: Trenton Cothran (G, Fr.)
Coosa: Aaron Davis (G, Sr.), Zaire Philyaw (F, Sr.)
Darlington: Braden Bell (G, Jr.), DJ Johnson (F, Sr.)
Model: Cole Mathis (G, Sr.), Derion Richardson (G, Sr.)
Pepperell: Gage Owens (G, Jr.), Alex Rhoades (F, Jr.), Kalvarri Smith (G, Jr.)
Rome: EJ Holland (G, Sr.)