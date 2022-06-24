Berry College's men's track and field team placed eight members on the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's NCAA Division III All-Region team.
Cameron Bensley, a senior from Powder Springs, Ga., notched his first all-region honor for the 10,000m after he placed first in the Southern Athletic Association Championships.
Mason Robinson, a sophomore from Douglasville, Ga., was named all-region for shotput after being named the SAA Men's Field Athlete of the Year.
Jahari Jones earned all-region honors in the 100m after an impressive first season with the Vikings. The freshman out of Columbus, Ga., was the top newcomer point getter at the SAA Championships.
Aiden McDonald, a freshman from Evans, Ga., was named all-region for pole vault after claiming All-SAA second team in his first stint with the Vikings.
Sophomore Christina Rivera and freshman Devin McEwen earned all-region honors in the javelin throw. McEwen took first in the javelin at the SAA Championships with a school record throw of 56.68m with Rivera right behind him taking second.
Freshman Hayden Raikes earned all-region honors in the decathlon after claiming second team All-SAA during his first season with the Vikings.
Roth Wilcox, a junior out of Rome, Ga., was named all-region for the 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, and the decathlon. Wilcox was named first-team All-SAA after finishing first in the 400m hurdles and third in the 110m hurdles.
"Earning all-region honors is a great accomplishment individually in our sport and especially in our region which is one of the larger regions geographically," said Berry Head Coach Luke Syverson. "I continue to be proud of our student-athletes' efforts this past season and look forward to the next."
In Berry women's track and field news:
Brown, DeLeo named All-Region
Kammann Brown and Cailin DeLeo earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors.
"Earning All-Region honors is a great accomplishment. It is one of our goals as a team and program to increase the number of individuals that finish the season in the top five for their event in our region, and we definitely accomplished that this season. I continue to be proud of student-athlete's efforts this past season. Of the 12 Vikings honored for both men and women, 10 were either Freshman or Sophomores athletically. That makes me even more excited for the future of this program." stated Berry head track & field coach Luke Syverson.
Brown, a senior from Canton, Ga., earned All-Region honors for high jump after having a stellar senior season. Brown finished 19th in the nation in the high jump. She was also named SAA Women's Field Athlete of the Year, while also earning First Team recognition after setting a school record and placing first in the Triple Jump. Brown also placed second in the SAA in the high jump, long jump, and 4x100m relay.
DeLeo, a sophomore from Raleigh, N.C., placed third in the women's javelin at the SAA meet, earning her SAA honorable mention for the second straight year. This was also enough to give DeLeo her first All-Region Honors for Javelin.