It was a busy Tuesday night on the local prep basketball courts as several teams were in action, and multiple squads earned solid victories in both region and non-region play.
Here are some details on some of Tuesday's happenings:
Darlington boys 61, Bremen 34
The Tigers took a huge lead early and rolled to a convincing non-region home win on Tuesday.
Darlington (4-0) got off to an impressive start, outscoring Bremen 23-2 in the first quarter to take control and never let up to dominate the contest. The Tigers led 33-10 at the half and 46-25 after three quarters.
Leading 11 different Darlington scorers was D'Marion Floyd with a game-high 20 points. Patrick Shelley was also in double figures with 11, and Asa Shepard and DJ Johnson each added seven.
The Tigers are back at home on Friday to host Calhoun in another non-region test starting at 7:30 p.m.
Model boys 49, Fannin County 41
The defending 7-AA champion Devils found themselves in a tight game through three quarters as they trailed Fannin County 34-32 going to the fourth, but Model dug deep and put together a strong final period to rally for a road victory in their region opener.
Model (2-0, 1-0 in 7-AA) got some great individual performances that led the way to the team victory, including Dane Fisher's 21-point effort. Jeremias Heard scored nine points as well as pulling down 14 rebounds, and Jakenes Heard had 10 boards and five points. Derion Richardson also dished out five assists.
The Devils will be on the road again on Friday as they travel across the county to take on region rival Coosa with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. They will then host Temple for a non-region contest on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Coosa boys 56, Gordon Central 44
The Eagles went on the road on Tuesday and opened the region schedule with a solid win thanks in large part to a huge performance by Joseph Richardson.
Richardson made life tough on the host Warriors defensively as he poured in 34 points, including an incredible eight 3-pointers, to lead Coosa (2-1, 1-0 in 7-AA) to the victory. He scored nine in the first quarter and had a huge third quarter with 13 in that period.
Zaire Philyah also made it into double figures for the Eagles with 12 points of his own.
Coosa is back home on Friday to host county and region rival Model for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Gordon Central girls 39, Coosa 36
The Lady Eagles battled from start to finish and stayed within a possession or two almost the entire game but fell just short in a region road loss on Tuesday.
Coosa (0-3, 0-1 in 7-AA) rallied from a 14-7 deficit after one quarter to pull within two at the half as they trailed the Lady Warriors 19-17. The game continued to be tight in the third as Gordon Central held just a 30-29 advantage heading to the fourth before the Lady Warriors made just a few more plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
Abby Jacobs had the hot hand for the Lady Eagles in the loss as she scored a team-high 15 points, all coming on her five made 3s. Sethanie Morgan added 11 points, and Paris Woodard scored six.
Cassie Chastain was the top scorer for Gordon Central (5-1, 1-0 in 7-AA) with 16 points. Raniyah Ellis added nine.
Coosa will be back at home on Friday when they host Model at 6 p.m. for a big region rivalry matchup.