There were plenty of local players that made their presence felt during the prep football season, and several of them did enough to gain attention on a state-wide scale
This week both the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and RecruitGeorgia.com named their All-State Football Teams, and multiple local players earned a spot among the best in Georgia.
Rome junior defensive lineman Stephiylan Green was named to the AJC Class 6A All-State First Team Defense while Darlington junior offensive lineman Gus Gammage and senior athlete Patrick Shelley earned a spot on the AJC Class A Private All-State First Team Offense.
Also earning recognition by the AJC as Honorable Mention picks were Rome junior wide receiver Martel Hight in Class 6A, Pepperell junior running back DJ Rogers in Class 2A and Darlington senior quarterback and defensive back Shelley in Class A Private. (Shelley was honored twice on the AJC list.)
Recruit Georgia also had multiple local players on their respective All-State First Teams as Pepperell's Rogers was named to the Class 2A First-Team Offense as an all-purpose back and Darlington's Shelley was named to the Class A Private First-Team Defense as a defensive back.
Locals earning Honorable Mention recognition by Recruit Georgia in Class 2A were Pepperell's Brennen Tillery and Lem Azlin and Model's Joey Samples and in Class A Private were Darlington's Gammage, Gatlin Hancock, Caleb Thompson and Eli Thompson.
Recruit Georgia will announce their All-State Teams for the higher classifications in the next few days.