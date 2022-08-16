The Georgia High School Football Daily newsletter has released its Preseason All-State Teams over the past few days, and five local players in Rome and Floyd County were among those earning selection.
In Class AAAAAA Rome senior defensive lineman and Clemson commit Stephiylan Green was picked as an Preseason All-State honoree.
In Class A Division-I four were recognized among the state's best. Those picked on the Preseason All-State Team in that classification were Pepperell senior running back DJ Rogers, Darlington senior offensive lineman Gus Gammage, Darlington senior offensive lineman Gatlin Hancock and Armuchee junior place kicker Grayson Perry.
The GHSF Daily also recently released its preseason state rankings for each classification as Rome was ranked No. 3 in Class AAAAAA and Darlington was ranked No. 9 in Class A Division-I.
The regular season opens on Friday with a packed local schedule including six home games in Floyd County. The slate includes Creekside at Rome at 8:30 p.m. as part of the Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium, and Northwest Whitfield at Pepperell, Cherokee County (Ala.) at Model, Gordon Central at Armuchee, Southeast Whitfield at Coosa and Young Americans Christian at Unity Christian. Darlington will travel to Orlando, Fla. to take on Schulylkill Haven (Penn.) in their season opener. All kickoff times are 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.