Armuchee’s Olivia Moses knows this will be her last dance in the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament.
Apparently, she plans to go out with a bang.
The senior post player scored a game-high 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds on Wednesday night to help the Lady Indians open the tournament with a 41-36 victory over Coosa.
“It’s my senior season — and I’m the only senior (on the roster) — so this tournament is pretty emotional for me,” Moses said after the Lady Indians posted the win on their home floor. “It’s hard for me to even think about it this being my last time playing in the Christmas tournament because it is just so much fun. I love it.”
Jaslyn Edwards added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Indians, who advanced to face Darlington in the second round on Thursday night.
Coosa now drops into the consolation bracket to face Model on Thursday.
Sethanie Morgan finished with nine points and Riyah Manley added eight to lead the way for Coosa.
Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp said the Lady Indians — who built a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter and then held off a huge Coosa surge in the final two minutes — are using this week’s tourney as a building block.
“Basketball is a tournament game, and you have to develop a tournament mentality,” said Arp. “You have to take that ‘play hard and advance’ approach. This week’s tournament is a great chance for us to work on that.”
Although Armuchee is hosting the first three days of the tournament, the Lady Indians weren’t assured of being designated as the “official” home team for their games. Moses said that didn’t matter to the Lady Indians.
“You always want to win on your home court, no matter if you are wearing the white jerseys or the blue jerseys,” she said. “You just want to win.”
Armuchee appeared to be in control late in Wednesday’s contest, owning a 38-29 lead with 3:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Coosa reeled off six quick points in the span of about 90 seconds to trim Armuchee’s lead to 38-35 with 1:32 to play.
Armuchee’s Sophie Thacker then delivered one of the night’s biggest baskets — a 3-pointer from the left wing that extended the Lady Indians’ lead to six with exactly one minute to play. Armuchee held on from there to escape with the victory.
“This was a good win for us,” said Arp. “I felt like we took a step forward in terms of some of the things we have been working on. “
Coosa owned a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and carried a 23-21 lead into the half.
But Armuchee opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run and stayed in front the rest of the way.