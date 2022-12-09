It was another exciting season on the softball diamonds locally with several players stepping up big for their respective teams. These players put on impressive performances and lead the way to a multitude of wins.
Today, the Rome News-Tribune is honoring the players that stood out the most for their squads with the naming of the All-County Softball Team. This year's honors are led by Pepperell's Caroline Morgan as she is being named Player of the Year to lead the talented group of young ladies earning First-Team honors.
Below you will find all the info on this year's selections, including the rest of the First Team as well as Honorable Mention with representation from all six high school teams in Rome and Floyd County.
Player of the Year
Caroline Morgan
Pepperell, P, Jr.
Morgan took her game to another level this season, shutting down opponents routinely to rack up incredible numbers in the circle as one of the key components of the Lady Dragons' run to their first-ever region title, appearance in the elite eight in Columbus and third-place finish overall in the state. The junior compiled a record of 21-4 with an ERA of just 1.07 in 150 innings pitched while striking out 233 batters and issuing just 16 walks all season. While achieving that strikeout total she passed two impressive career marks, her 300th and 400th career strikeout, with the second one coming in Columbus. Opponents batted just .178 against her all season. She even contributed in the batter's box over the first half of the schedule before focusing exclusively on pitching down the stretch as she hit .312 with five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs.
FIRST TEAM
Audrey Abbott
Darlington, Util., Jr.
Abbott was the Lady Tigers' most consistent hitter this season as she brought the pop in the middle of the lineup, finishing with a .468 average, eight home runs and 22 RBIs. She also had six doubles, two triples and 20 runs scored while playing shortstop and handling some of the pitching duties.
Ansley Farmer
Pepperell, OF, Sr.
Farmer served as a table-setter toward the top of the Pepperell lineup as she routinely found her way on base in front of her teammates. She batted .357 with a .404 on-base percentage and .655 slugging percentage while totaling 33 hits, including 10 doubles, to go with 17 RBIs, 23 runs scored, eight walks and nine stolen bases. She made an impact defensively as well as she roamed center field, making several great catches and putting up a .952 fielding percentage.
Abby Jacobs
Coosa, P, Sr.
Jacobs led her team in all offensive stats while also pitching almost every inning for the Lady Eagles. At the plate the senior hit .543 with 16 doubles, five triples and 17 RBIs while boasting an on-base percentage of .604 and slugging percentage of .762. She had 128 strikeouts in 16 games in the circle and had an ERA of 3.00. She fielded her position at a perfect mark with 1.000 fielding percentage, handling 40 put-outs in 40 chances. She leaves Coosa as the record holder in several categories, including career wins, strikeouts, ERA, batting average and RBIs.
Katie Johnston
Model, Util. Jr.
Johnston served many roles for the Lady Devils this season as the lead-off hitter offensively and as a shortstop, catcher and pitcher at different times defensively. At the plate, the junior hit and impressive .547 with nine doubles, two triples, one homer and 18 RBIs along with scoring 21 runs and stealing 18 bases. She was steady on defense as well no matter which position she played on a given day.
Sam Jones
Pepperell, 2B, Soph.
Jones gave opposing pitchers headaches with her approach at the plate as she consistently provided tough at-bats and worked her way on base more often than not. The sophomore was second on the team with a .409 batting average to go with a .512 on-base percentage, four doubles, 15 RBIs, 25 runs scored and 13 walks while also playing strong defense at second base.
Emily McBurnett
Armuchee, OF, Sr.
McBurnett was equally valuable with her offense and defense during her final high school season for the Lady Indians. She made some impressive plays routinely in center field, a couple of which helped seal wins for the team, and had a fielding percentage of .952. At the plate where she batted lead-off most of the year, she finished with a .440 average, .543 on-base percentage, two homers, two triples, two doubles and 14 RBIs along with 25 runs scored and eight stolen bases.
Cloey Mitchell
Pepperell, OF, Jr.
Mitchell was consistent from start to finish this season as one of the bats in the middle of the Lady Dragons' lineup. She hit .350 with 28 total hits, including four doubles and two triples, to go with 15 RBIs. Once on the basepaths, she was constantly on the move with 17 stolen bases and 28 runs scored, and could be counted on by her teammates to do an impressive job defensively in right field.
Jolie Splendore
Pepperell, 3B, Sr.
Splendore saved her best season for her last one at Pepperell, leading the team in several offensive categories and playing a steady third base on the defensive side. From the lead-off spot, the senior batted .417 with 40 total hits, including five homers, five doubles and two triples, while driving in 24 runs and scoring 35 more. She also stole 23 bases and only struck out 10 times all season.
Morgan Willingham
Pepperell, C, Sr.
Despite opposing pitchers not exactly coming after her with their best stuff most of the time when she was batting, Willingham still put up strong offensive numbers in her final season in a Lady Dragons' uniform. She batted .357 with a .655 slugging percentage as she had 30 total hits, including four homers, four triples and five doubles, and drove in a team-leading 36 runs. She also scored 28 runs and drew seven walks. Behind the dish, she had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and was the other half of Pepperell's dominant battery along with pitcher Caroline Morgan.
Kelsey Wooten
Armuchee, SS, Sr.
Wooten was Armuchee's most clutch hitter and MVP according to her head coach as she came through with timely knocks consistently during her senior season. She hit .408 and had eight doubles, one triple and 22 RBIs to go with a .489 on-base percentage and 17 runs scored. She also put her range, instincts and glove on full display at shortstop, making the routine plays as well as several outstanding ones, to finish with a .905 fielding percentage.
HONORABLE MENTION
Armuchee: Izzy Espy (C, Sr.), Kenzie Osborn (Util., Sr.)
Coosa: Ava Osborne (3B, Soph.)
Darlington: Belle Brooks (C/IF, Sr.), Presley Dixon (OF, Fr.), Emma Hunt (P/SS, Soph.)
Model: Courtney McCord (IF, Sr.), Sadie Raughton (3B, Soph.), Madison Reaves (P/1B, Jr.)
Pepperell: Aubrey Ashley (OF, Jr.), Riley Nelson (SS, Soph.), Chloe Stroud (1B, Jr.)
Rome: Jakayla Strickland (SS, Soph.)