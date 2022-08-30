The way she was pitching Pepperell's Caroline Morgan didn't need a whole lot of run support on Monday, but her offense provided plenty anyway in the team's 11-0 victory over county rival Armuchee.
The Lady Dragons (5-1, 1-0 in Region 7-A Division-I) got a no-hitter from the junior Morgan and the bats got going early and never let up as the home team opened its region schedule with a five-inning mercy-rule shortened win.
Morgan pitched the shortened complete game without allowing a hit and struck out seven to earn the win. In fact, Armuchee only managed one baserunner in the contest with that coming on a walk with one out in the top of the first. After that, Morgan retired the final 14 Lady Indians' batters in a row.
"(Caroline) and Morgan Willingham really set the tone for us today with the way they pitched and received the ball at catcher," said Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman. "Caroline made a lot of great pitches, and when (Armuchee) did put the bat on the ball, our defense made some big plays behind her. We covered a lot of ground in the outfield today."
Pepperell took a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first but really got rolling in the second as the bats put together a five-run inning. They weren't satisfied there, however, as the Lady Dragons' offense continued to add on with two runs in the third and three in the fourth with several different players contributing to force the game to be called early following Morgan's 1-2-3 top of the fifth.
"Those runs early on gave us some momentum, and it helped Caroline knowing she had a lead to pitch with," said Rickman. "Our girls put the ball in play a lot today and kept the pressure on (Armuchee's) defense. And we continued to do that in the third and fourth inning after the early runs."
Willingham led the charge offensively for Pepperell with three hits, including a solo homer in the fourth, to go with three RBIs. Leadoff hitter Jolie Splendore added three hits as well with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Ansley Farmer contributed a multi-hit day going 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Riley Nelson had a pair of hits as well and scored two runs. Rounding out the offensive efforts for the Lady Dragons were Sam Jones with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, Aubrey Ashley with a hit and an RBI and Morgan with a double and a run scored.
Emily McBurnett reached base on a walk for Armuchee (4-7, 0-2). Kenzie Osborn pitched for the Lady Indians and went four innings with six of the 11 runs allowed being earned. She struck out one.
The win for Pepperell came after almost a two-week layoff as the team hadn't played since Aug. 16 due to weather postponements and other factors. Rickman said his team was overdue to get back on the field especially for an important region matchup.
"The kids were definitely ready to play after the way the last couple weeks have gone," said Rickman. "They came out with a lot of energy from the start today and did a great job. Every win in this region is a good one with as good as our region is from top to bottom. To get a win like this against a good Armuchee team is a strong start to region play for us."
Pepperell was back at home on Tuesday to host Coosa for another region contest while Armuchee was back at home to host region foe Darlington.
Pepperell will travel to Chattooga on Thursday at 5 p.m., and Armuchee will visit Coosa on Thursday at 5 p.m.