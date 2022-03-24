Coosa High senior Sethanie Morgan signed a basketball scholarship on Wednesday with Gadsden State Community College.
Morgan said of the signing: “It means a lot. I didn’t expect to get a scholarship, but I’ve always wanted one. It kept getting later in my senior season, and I hadn’t gotten a scholarship. I just thought it wasn’t meant to be, but out of the blue I got this offer from Gadsden State. I’m so excited and happy.”
“I didn’t want to be far from home because I knew I would be homesick, and Gadsden State isn’t too far. It’s about an hour and 15 minutes from here so I knew it was a good choice for me. Plus, it’s a full scholarship, and they have a good nursing program. That’s what I want to go into.”
“I’m excited and can’t wait for the next chapter. High school basketball was great. I experienced a lot of things. I’m a little nervous about playing college basketball, but I know I can do it if I keep putting in the work. It’s bittersweet finishing high school, but I can’t wait to get started at Gadsden State.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Morgan (front row, third from left) are (front row, from left) brother Jaquze Morgan, father Seth Morgan, sister Allyse Franklin, mother Angelis Smith, aunt Okista Tory, (back row, from left) Coosa High principal Judson Cox, Coosa High assistant basketball coach Jerry Macon, Coosa High head basketball coach Jason Shields, Coosa High assistant basketball coach Angela Little and Coosa High athletic director Jeff Shiflett.