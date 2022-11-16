Pepperell junior Caroline Morgan was dominant throughout the season in the circle, and the coaches in her region took notice of that.
Morgan was voted by the coaches as the Region 7-A Division I Pitcher of the Year as the All-Region Team honors were announced this week. She finished the season with a 21-4 record, a 1.07 ERA and 233 strikeouts as one of the key pieces of the Lady Dragons' run to their first-ever region title and a trip to the elite eight in Columbus.
Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman was also honored for helping lead his team to a historic season as he was named the 7-A Division I Coach of the Year. After helping the Lady Dragons finish 23-4, including the program's first region title and elite eight trip, the veteran recently announced his retirement after 19 years at the helm.
Pepperell was well represented among the First-Team selections as well as Morgan Willingham, Cloey Mitchell and Jolie Splendore all earned a spot.
Armuchee had a pair of First-Team picks, including Kelsey Wooten and Emily McBurnett while Coosa's Abby Jacobs made the list along with Darlington's Audrey Abbott.
On the All-Region Second Team, Pepperell's Ansley Farmer, Sam Jones and Riley Nelson led the way along with fellow locals Kenzie Osborn (Armuchee) and Darlington's trio of Emma Hunt, Presley Dixon and Belle Brooks.
Rounding out the local selections as Honorable Mention were Coosa's Ava Osborne and Darlington's Sara Botwinik.
Dade County's Ali Thompson was selected as the region's Player of the Year to go with Morgan and Rickman's top honors.
The rest of the First Team included Chattooga's Addie Veatch, Ally Croy and Kaymin Calloway, Dade County's Kaitlyn Stinnett, Raegan Page and Kayleigh Warnock and Trion's I'Ziah McCutchins, Aubree Weaver, Lexi Baker and Aubrey Burke.
Completing the Second Team were Chattooga's Katie Hogue and Libby Veatch, Dade County's Alyssa Wilson, Kendyl Phillips and Falyn Baggett and Trion's Madison Husky, Ransley Lawrence and Mollie Edge.
Other Honorable Mention picks were Chattooga's Tori Wade. Heavenleigh Phillips and Valaceia Burris, Dade County's Karlee Welch and KK Castleberry and Trion's Bailey Smith and Kinzleigh Turner.