Unity Christian's Mohler signs with Reinhardt

 Unity Christian School

Unity Christian School senior Bailey Mohler signed a football scholarship recently with Reinhardt University in Waleska.

Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Mohler (seated, third from right) are family, coaches and teammates.

