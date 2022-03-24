Football|Unity Christian Mohler signs to play at Reinhardt From staff reports Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Unity Christian's Bailey Mohler signed a football scholarship recently with Reinhardt University. Unity Christian School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Unity Christian School senior Bailey Mohler signed a football scholarship recently with Reinhardt University in Waleska.Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Mohler (seated, third from right) are family, coaches and teammates. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; Greene votes no Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County Kemp signs mid-year state budget with tax refund, state employee raises Police investigate gunfight on Ross Street Northwest Georgia’s first covid death was two years ago Friday Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists