The GHSA State Meet gives qualifiers the ultimate chance to see how they stack up against the best high school athletes in Georgia, and for five local runners, they figured out they stack up quite well over the weekend.
Model’s Simon Schabort and Armuchee’s Shelby Green, Marissa Kimple, Sophie Thacker and Desiree Espy all returned home with at least one state championship medal after impressive efforts at their respective state meets, and three in that group had multiple individual state titles.
Schabort, a junior, was on the top of his game from start to finish at the Class AA State Meet at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus as he not only swept the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs with top finishes but was also the individual high point scorer in AA with 31 points. He earned 10 each from his top finishes and an additional point thanks to his part in helping Model’s 4x800 meter relay team take eighth with a time of 8:35.85 alongside teammates Zach Mickler, Thomas Goggans and Eli Moon.
In his individual events, Schabort ran a 1:56.30 in the 800, a 4:12.65 in the 1600 and a 9:04.03 in the 3200 as he wrapped up his incredible season. The Model boys finished third overall in the team standings with 50 total points.
Down in Albany, the Armuchee girls had a stellar Class A Public State Meet as well as they took fourth in the team standings with 55 points led by Green who won individual state titles in the 800 (2:24.09) and 1600 (5:11.60) as well as winning alongside Kimple, Thacker and Espy in the 4x800 relay (10:15.67).
Kimple had a strong finish of her own at State as she earned a first-place medal in the 3200 with a time of 11:33.76. She also was runner-up in the 1600 with a 5:15.52 behind teammate Green.
Other Lady Indians who finished on the medal stand were Thacker in the 800 meter (fourth, 2:34.20) and the 4x400 meter relay team of Green, Kimple, Espy and Caroline Fletcher (seventh, 4:32.53).
Along with Schabort’s impressive performances, the Model boys had several others finish their season strong with top-eight efforts to earn points for the team, including Daniel Jolly in the 100 meter dash (fourth, 11.07), Jeremias Heard in the shot put (fifth, 46-02), Zach Mickler in the 1600 (sixth, 4:28.52) and 3200 (sixth, 9:47.97), Jeremaine Campbell in the triple jump (seventh, 42-10.75) and the 4x200 meter relay team of Jolly, Jermaine Campbell, Amir Pinkard and Lankin Dancause (seventh, 1:31.58).
The Darlington boys had a strong team effort at the Class A Private State Meet at McEachern High as they scored 42 total points to finish fifth in the team standings. They were led by a second-place finish in the high jump by Patrick Shelley with a 6-06 and a third-place finish by the 4x800 meter relay team of Grant Cross, Landon Liddle, Anthony Natarella and Ryan Glass with a time of 8:08.81.
Other Tigers’ top-eight scoring finishes came from Liddle in the 800 meter (fourth, 1:57.56), Shelley in the triple jump (fourth, 43-00), Gus Gammage in the shot put (fifth, 46-10), Christian McCluney in the shot put (sixth, 46-09.75) and discus (sixth, 142-02), the 4x400 meter relay team of Liddle, Natarella, Glass and Joseph Wommack (sixth, 3:32.73), Glass in the 800 (seventh, 1:59.47), Spencer Rushing in the 300 meter hurdles (seventh, 42.43) and Wommack in the triple jump (eighth, 42-04.5).
Armuchee’s boys finished tied for ninth in the team standings at the Class A Public State Meet in Albany with 24 points led by Landon England’s fourth-place finish in the 800 (2:07.58) and Matthew Campbell’s fourth-place finish in the 1600 (4:57.31). Other scoring performances for the Indians came from Sam Lindley in the 3200 meter (fifth, 11:03.11) and 1600 meter (fifth, 4:59.79), Darren Simonds in the discus (sixth, 125-04) and the 4x800 meter relay team of Campbell, Lindley, England and William Pethel (sixth, 9:01.12).
The Rome girls had multiple athletes that earned points for their team at the Class AAAAAA State Meet at Carrollton High led by Miya Winston’s fourth-place finish in the triple jump with a 37-05.25. Winston also took eighth in the long jump with a 17-10.5.
Other top-eight finishes for the Lady Wolves came from the 4x200 meter relay team of Christionna Maxwell, Enesyice Kennemore, Anniyah Williams and Mackenzie Hight (fifth, 1:42.11), Hight in the 300 meter hurdles (sixth, 45.29) and the 4x100 meter relay team of Maxwell, Williams, Kennemore and M’Kayla Rodgers (seventh, 48.41).
On the boys’ side, Rome’s top finish came from Tucker Wright who finished as state runner-up in the 3200 meter with a time of 9:34.88.
Coosa’s Sophia Cook boasted two top-five finishes at the Class AA State Meet in Columbus as she took third in the 3200 meter with a time of 11:36.92 and fifth in the 1600 meter with a time of 5:16.41.
Also at the AA Meet, Pepperell’s boys had a pair of top-eight finishes, both coming in the high jump as Kaleb Buck took fourth with a 6-00 and Hayden Jones was just behind in fifth with a 5-10. The Pepperell girls’ top finish came from the 4x100 meter relay team of Daja Walton, Jolie Splendore, Bethanee Wiggins and Tameeya Rogers with a sixth-place time of 50.27, and Macy Galenzoski also took seventh in the pole vault with an 8-00.
The Model girls had three state placers on the medal stand, including Sydney Sutton in the 800 (seventh, 2:26.74) and the 400 (eighth, 1:01.94) and Jessie Schroeder in the 3200 (eighth, 12:33.40).
The Darlington girls also got a seventh-place finish from Zoe Rahn in the pole vault with an 8-06 at the Class A Private State Meet at McEachern.