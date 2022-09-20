The Model Lady Devils scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning that proved to be the decisive rally in a 10-7 victory at Darlington on Monday in non-region action.
Model (5-9) led 5-1 going to the bottom of the third before the Lady Tigers (4-9) evened the game with a four-run inning. Then after the Lady Devils scored two in the fifth, Darlington once again answered to tie the game with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning, setting up Model’s sixth-inning surge that ended up being the game-winning runs.
The Lady Devils had six different players with two hits in the road win as Sadie Raughton led the way by going 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. Courtney McCord also had two hits with an RBI and three runs scored, and Javia Samples added a pair of hits with an RBI and two stolen bases.
Georgia Womack, Madison Reaves and Cyndal Reece all had two hits apiece as well with Womack driving in one run, Reece scoring two runs and Reaves crossing the plate once. Lily Akins and Brooke Burgess each had an RBI.
Reaves earned the win in the circle by pitching a complete game as she went seven innings and gave up seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Darlington was led at the plate by Lataija Jackson with three hits and three RBIs, and Presley Dixon with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, four RBIs and three runs scored. Sara Botwinik added two hits and a run scored, Jennifer Martinez had a double and scored a run, and Emma Hunt added a hit and scored a run.
Hunt and Audrey Abbott split time pitching for the Lady Tigers as Hunt went five innings and Abbott pitched two as she allowed one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts.
Model was on the road again Tuesday to visit Adairsville and will take on North Murray in a region contest Thursday at 5 p.m.
Darlington was back at home Tuesday for a region matchup against Coosa and will host another region foe Thursday at 5 p.m. when it plays Dade County.
Pepperell 10, Murray County 5
The Lady Dragons had a big offensive day to earn a non-region home win over Murray County on Monday.
Pepperell (10-2) scored five runs over the first two innings and then after Murray County had cut the deficit to one with four in the third, the Lady Dragons added five in the fourth to put the game away.
Pepperell’s lineup had five players with multi-hit days, including Morgan Willingham, who had a triple, a homer and four RBIs and Aubrey Ashley, who had three hits and two RBIs. Cloey Mitchell contributed a triple among two hits, Riley Nelson had a double among two hits and two runs scored, and Sam Jones had a double among two hits to go with an RBI and two runs scored.
Ansley Farmer added a double and an RBI, while Jolie Splendore drove in a run and scored a run.
Chloe Stroud got the win after pitching three innings and allowing four runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Caroline Morgan earned the save as she pitched the final four innings and gave up one unearned run on no hits with five strikeouts.
Pepperell was on the road for a huge region matchup at Trion on Tuesday and will visit Murray County for a non-region rematch Thursday at 5 p.m.