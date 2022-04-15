On Monday, April 18, Model High School will honor one of its own when it names its baseball field Gary York Field.
Coach York is to receive this honor in recognition of his outstanding performance, extraordinary service and commitment to the academic and athletic missions of Model High School and the Floyd County Board of Education.
York, a 1962 graduate of Model High, was a three-sport letterman in football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the 1959 state champion and the 1961 state runner-Up baseball teams and played for the legendary Model High coach Ralph Tuggle.
Upon graduation, York accepted a baseball scholarship to West Georgia College. York was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and played for six years in that organization following his college play.
After his professional baseball career, York returned to Floyd County and Model High School to teach and coach. He coached football, baseball, basketball and softball while at Model and was the head baseball coach for 19 years. In addition, York built the field that will now carry his name.
York is a member of the Rome/Floyd County Sports Hall of Fame, the West Georgia College Athletic Hall of Fame and the Model High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
York passed away on April 16, 2021. He touched the lives of countless student-athletes over his many years of coaching, and Model High School is proud to have the baseball field named in his honor.
"We are very excited to see the Model Baseball Field named after Coach York," Model head baseball coach Brandon Patch said. "It's obvious that he made a lasting impact on the school, athletics and community. So it's only fitting that the field permanently bears his name."
The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with the Model vs. Dade County game to follow at 5:30 p.m. Former baseball players are invited to take part. Those former players are asked to please RSVP to Coach Brett White at bwhite@floydboe.net. In the event of inclement weather, the make-up date will be Tuesday, April 19.