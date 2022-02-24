The Model girls and boys soccer teams hosted Floyd County foe Pepperell on Tuesday for a pair of Region 7-AA matchups and came away with two impressive wins.
The Lady Devils kicked things off with a dominant 9-0 victory over Pepperell. Leading the charge was Sophie Lawing with a hat trick with three goals to go with three assists.
Perry Durden, Ashley Vicente Perez and Madison Parker all contributed one goal and one assist for Model (4-0, 2-0 in 7-AA), and Hadley Johnson, and Elise O'Neill rounded out the scoring with one goal each. Lizzie Ely had an assist as well.
Ryli Howe and Emma Couch combined for the shutout in goal as each played a half and totaled three saves. Ely, Railey Davis and Jayde Brewer led the Lady Devils' defense with a strong effort.
In the boys' game later on Tuesday, the Devils earned a 6-2 victory over Pepperell. Elijah Marshall had a strong night for Model (2-1-1, 2-0) with two goals and two assists. Liam Marshall added two goals, John Ramseur had one goal and one assist and Kevin Espinoza also had a goal.
Jonathan Ogle added three assists for the Devils, and Zane Nicholson had three saves at goalkeeper.
Both Model teams were on the road at Chattooga on Thursday and then visit Heritage on Friday with the boys playing at 5 p.m. and the girls at 7 p.m. Both Pepperell teams visited Fannin County on Thursday and are back home on Monday to host a region doubleheader against Coosa with the girls at 5 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m.
In other recent spring sports action:
SOCCER
Armuchee girls 2, Cass 1
The Lady Indians went on the road and picked up an impressive non-region victory over Class AAAAA opponent Cass.
After a defensive battle in the first half produced scoreless tie at the half, Armuchee (4-1) made some adjustments and got on the board early in the second half thanks to a goal from Marissa Kimple to take a 1-0 lead.
Cass equalized with around four minutes remaining in the game, but the Lady Indians got an impressive goal from Alejandra Aldana-Milian on a free kick from 40 yards away with just over a minute left in the game for the eventual game-winner.
"It was a defensive struggle on the night," said Armuchee head coach Don Bettler. "And I felt like my defenders did a great job supporting each other and denying Cass any balls over the top. One of our goals on the night was to try and play to feet, and the midfield did a great job of moving the ball in and out especially in the second half. We lost on this field last year, and it feels good to come back and play a solid game. Hats off to Cass. They did enough to get the draw. We were lucky to put a point on the board so late in the game."
Armuchee goalkeeper Delaney Steen was key in the contest as well as she recorded seven saves.
The Lady Indians will be back at home on Friday to host Cass at 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Rome 10, Christian Heritage 0
The Wolves had a strong offensive night and got a stellar outing on the mound to earn a run-rule shortened victory on Tuesday at home.
Rome (3-1) had several players contributed offensively, including Jonathan Vigoa's 3-for-4 day with a double, triple and three RBIS. Carson Atkins also had three hits and an RBI. Will Black contributed two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, Josh Ellard had two doubles and Reece Fountain also had a double among two hits.
Bryson Bridges earned the win on the mound by pitching the shortened complete game (five innings) and allowing no runs on two hits while striking out seven.
Rome is on the road at South Effingham on Friday at 6 p.m.
TENNIS
Model girls, boys open season by beating Armuchee
Both the Model girls and boys teams started their season with a 1-0 record by each defeating Armuchee 5-0.
In the girls match, the Lady Devils got wins at singles from No. 1 Tatum Abdou, No. 2 Tori Calvert and No. 3 Caroline Goss. They also swept the doubles matches with the No. 1 team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden and the No. 2 team of Bella Peed and Amara Howard earning victories.
On the boys' side, Model's singles wins came from Teller Abdou (No. 1), Ethan Ellison (No. 2) and Cooper Heard (No. 3). In doubles action, the team of John David Cunningham and Daniel Veillon (No. 1) and the team of Luke Tanner and Xander Jessie (No. 2) each swept in two sets.
Armuchee boys defeat Cherokee County (Ala.)
The Indians earned a win over Cherokee County (Ala.) on Tuesday by a 4-1 score.
Armuchee got wins at No. 2 singles from Harrison Hulsey and at No. 3 singles from Ryan Strickland. The Indians then swept the doubles lines as the No. 1 team of Jordan Joyce and Sam Woodard and the No. 2 team of Aiden Mowery and Dylan Pierce both picked up wins.
Armuchee will next take on Chattooga on Wednesday, March 2.