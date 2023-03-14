Both the Model girls and boys teams earned wins over local non-region rival Pepperell on Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Model boys (5-0) defeated the Dragons at all five lines, with singles wins from Cooper Heard (No. 1), Luke Tanner (No. 2) and Xander Jessie (No. 3). In doubles play, the Devils got wins from the No. 1 team of Daniel Veillon and Malachi Veillon and the No. 2 team of Marlon Kinnebrew and Braiden Holder.
On the girls side, the Lady Devils (4-0) took all but one line for a 4-1 victory over Pepperell. Singles wins came from Tori Calvert at No. 1 and Nora Stone at No. 2. Completing the team win were Model’s No. 1 doubles team of Bella Peed and Althea Holden, and the No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Wood and Sara Simmons.
Pepperell’s lone point of the match came at No. 2 singles as Cate Branton won in two sets.
Model will host North Murray for a region match Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Pepperell was back on the same courts Tuesday for a region match against Dade County and will visit Darlington on Friday at 4 p.m.
TENNIS Armuchee splits at Trion
The Armuchee boys went on the road and grabbed a region win while the Lady Indians had a tough day in a 4-1 loss Monday.
The Indians defeated Trion 4-1 after several close matches. Cooper Jenkins (No. 2) and Bo Bennett (No. 3) each earned singles wins as both claimed 10-point tiebreakers after splitting the first two sets. On the doubles courts, the No. 1 team of Jordan Joyce and Sam Woodard, and the No. 2 team of Dylan Pierce and Ryan Strickland each pulled out wins as well.
The lone point for the Armuchee girls in their loss came from Kileigh Barcomb at No. 2 singles.
Armuchee will host Darlington at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College for a region match Wednesday at 4 p.m.
BASEBALL Coosa 5, Temple 4
The Eagles held off a seventh-inning charge by Temple for a non-region home win Monday.
Coosa (4-8) led 5-0 after three runs in the third and two in the sixth before the Tigers scored all four of their runs in the top of the seventh to put a scare in the home fans before the Eagles were able to close it out.
Trent Cantrell had a double, three stolen bases and two RBIs to lead the Coosa bats, while Andrew Holt contributed a pair of hits and scored a run. Ryan Smith added a hit and an RBI, and Gavin East and Colton McBurnett each had a hit and scored a run. McBurnett also stole two bases.
CJ Wade got the win on the mound for the Eagles after pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with six strikeouts. McBurnett came in to close it out by getting the final two outs in the seventh and giving up just one hit.
Coosa opened a three-game Region 7-A Division I series at home against Dade County on Tuesday and will continue that series Thursday on the road at Dade County at 5 p.m.
Rome 5, LaFayette 3
The Wolves scored three late runs to break open a tie game and collect a non-region road win Monday.
Rome (8-4) scored a run in the sixth to go up 3-2, then added two more insurance runs in the seventh to pull away against the Ramblers.
Jeremiah Farrer had a 3-for-3 effort at the plate and stole two bases to lead the Wolves’ lineup, while Chaz Moore connected for a double and two runs scored. Josh Ellard drove in a run and Bryson Thacker drew three walks and scored two runs.
Slade Wright pitched five innings and allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts. Ellard tossed two innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Rome opened a three-game Region 6-AAAAAA series Tuesday at home against Allatoona and will continue the series at Allatoona on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
