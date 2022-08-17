The Model Lady Devils went on the road and won in dominant fashion over region opponent Gordon Central 17-0 in three innings on Tuesday.
Model (1-3, 1-1 in 7-AA) scored three runs in the first and exploded for 14 more in the second to force the mercy rule after three innings.
Leading the offense for the Lady Devils was Madison Reaves with a 3-for-4, four RBI, three runs scored effort and Courtney McCord who also had a huge day with three hits of her own, including two doubles and four RBIs. Georgia Womack added two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Sadie Raughton had a pair of hits as well, including a double, to go with three runs scored.
Completing the impressive offensive totals for Model were Katie Johnston with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, Cyndal Reece with a triple, two RBIs and one run scored, Javia Samples with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, Lily Akins with a hit and an RBI and Brooke Burgess with an RBI and a run scored.
Johnston also earned the win in the circle as she pitched the shortened complete game, going three innings and allowing no runs on three hits while striking out six.
Model was back at home to take on Chattooga in a non-region contest on Wednesday, and they will travel to Trion on Monday at 5 p.m.
In other prep softball action from Tuesday:
Adairsville 10, Armuchee 5
The Lady Indians fell behind and couldn't quite get back in the game despite some late offense as they dropped a non-region contest on the road on Tuesday.
Armuchee (3-4) fell behind 8-2 after four innings before scoring two in the fifth and one in the seventh, but they couldn't make up the rest of the deficit as Adairsville added on two more insurance runs.
Emily McBurnett had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored and Kirsten Conti added two hits and two RBIs to lead the Lady Indians' offense. Kelsey Wooten contributed a hit and an RBI, and Izzy Espy also had a hit and scored a run.
Armuchee will look to bounce back when they host Bowdon on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in another non-region contest.