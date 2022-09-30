Model built a big lead but had to held off a furious charge by visiting Murray County to earn a 7-6 win in Region 7-AA play on Thursday.
The Lady Devils (9-11, 5-6 Region 7-AA) got the bats going early as they scored all seven runs over the first four innings, including a four-run second. But trailing 7-1, Murray County scored four in the sixth and one more in the seventh before Model was able to get some clutch outs to hold them right there.
Model's bats were led by leadoff hitter Katie Johnston who went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases. Lily Akins added a two-hit day, including a triple, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Sadie Raughton and Cyndal Reece each had two hits and an RBI.
Brooke Burgess and Courtney McCord each contributed two hits, Georgia Womack drove in a run and Javia Samples had a hit, a stolen base and scored a run.
Madison Reaves earned the win in the circle by pitching six innings for the Lady Devils as she allowed five runs (all unearned) on 11 hits with four strikeouts. Johnston came in to pitch the seventh and got the save as she gave up one unearned run on one hit.
Model will visit Bowdon for a non-region contest on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and then close out the regular season with a big region matchup at home against Fannin County on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
In other prep softball action from Thursday:
Pepperell 9, Coosa 0
The Lady Dragons had a potent day from the top of their lineup and another shutdown performance in the circle to run away for a mercy-rule shortened region win in five innings at Coosa.
Pepperell (14-2, 7-1 Region 7-A Division I) led 3-0 going to the fifth before sealing the game with a six-run outburst in the inning. Cloey Mitchell had a pair of hits, including a triple, to go with three RBIs to lead the charge, and Morgan Willingham added a pair of hits and three RBIs as well.
Lady Dragons' leadoff hitter Jolie Splendore went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, an RBI and two runs scored, and Sam Jones contributed a pair of hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ansley Farmer also had a hit and scored a run.
Pepperell's junior ace pitcher Caroline Morgan went five innings for the shortened complete-game shutout and only allowed one hit while striking out 12.
The lone hit for Coosa (5-9, 1-8) came from Aubrey Blanton. Abby Jacobs pitched for the Lady Eagles and went five innings, allowing nine runs (three earned) on nine hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.
Pepperell will be at home on Tuesday to host Chattooga in another region matchup starting at 5 p.m. while Coosa travels to Armuchee on Tuesday at 5 p.m.