Both the Model girls and boys soccer teams went on the road and earned convincing wins over Temple in non-region play.
The Lady Devils (6-0) earned a 6-0 victory with five different players getting in the scoring column. Sophie Lawing led the way with two goals and two assists.
Briley Sims and Molly Allmon contributed a goal and an assist apiece, and Camila Laguna and Elise O'Neill each scored one goal. Madison Parker and Hadley Johnson both had an assist.
Ryli Howe and Emma Couch each played a half in goal to combine for the shutout. Couch made five saves, and Howe recorded two.
In the boys game, Model (4-3-1) went scored early and often en route to an 11-1 victory that ended in the 65th minute via mercy rule. Lakin Dancause and Grayson Davis each recorded hat tricks while Dancause contributed two assists as well.
Elijah Marshall also had a big game with two goals and three assists, and Zeke Donner recorded a goal and an assist. Jonathan Ogle and Evans Drinkard each scored one goal, Kevin Espinoza had two assists, and Brennan Dial and Matthew Navarro each had one assist.
Both teams will be back at home on Friday to host Fannin County in a Region 7-AA matchup with the girls scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and the boys to follow at 7 p.m.
In other prep sports action from Wednesday:
BASEBALL
Darlington 10, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 0
The Tigers got strong pitching and a productive day from several players at the plate to earn a dominant non-region home win.
Hill Shropshire pitched five innings to get the win for Darlington (4-5) as he allowed no runs on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Slade Clevenger came in to pitch one inning and didn't allow a hit or a run and struck out one.
Offensively, Shropshire went 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Logan Floyd had two hits and three RBIs. Bagley Larry and Trenton Moore each contributed a hit and two RBIs, and Thomas Bethel had a double and a run scored.
"Good to see the team bounce back today," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "Hill threw a decent game, still needing to limit the walks, but overall he was able to keep the other team off the board. Offensively we swung the bats pretty well and managed to get some timely hits."
Darlington will host Model on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for a non-region test.
Pepperell 7, Woodland 5
The Dragons got a pair of late runs that proved to be the difference in a non-region road win.
Pepperell (4-4) led 5-4 before Woodland tied the game up with a run in the sixth, but the visiting Dragons scored two in the top of the seventh and held on from there.
Blake Floyd had a double, two RBIs and two walks and Ayden Frazier had a hit, two RBIs and two stolen bases to lead the way at the plate. Layton Sanford contributed a double and scored a run, Kaleb Davis had a hit, an RBI and two stolen bases and Kameron Stager drove in a run. Gage Owens scored two runs as well.
Ryan Ely pitched six innings to earn the win as he allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Pepperell is scheduled to visit Cedartown on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Coosa splits doubleheader
The Eagles split a home doubleheader on Wednesday against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, winning Game 1, 4-0, and falling in Game 2, 5-2.
In Game 1, Coosa (2-4) scored two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth, and that was all the offense needed behind a shutout effort on the mound. Gavin East got the win by pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing no runs on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Andrew Hold got the final two outs without allowing a hit.
Andrew Earwood had a solo home run and Trent Cantrell had a triple to lead the efforts at the plate. Hayden McBurnett and Ryan Smith each contributed two hits and an RBI, and East had a hit and scored a run.
In Game 2, Coosa tied the game with a run in the third, but LFO scored four over the fourth and fifth innings to pull away and hold on for the victory.
East had a hit and an RBI, and CJ Wade also drove in a run for the Eagles. McBurnett chipped in with a hit and scored a run.
Pacey Smith took the loss on the mound after pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts. Wade pitched 2/3 of an inning scoreless, and Colton McBurnett tossed two innings and gave up one run on one hit with four walks.
Coosa will take on Bremen at 5:45 p.m. on Friday at Lakepoint Sports Complex.