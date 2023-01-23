Both the Model girls and boys teams went on the road on Friday night and won against region foe Haralson County.
Here are the details on those two games as well as a few others over the weekend:
Model boys 65, Haralson County 39
The Devils got off to a bit of a slow start but picked it up in a hurry to dominate the second and third quarters and pull away for a thorough road victory in region play.
Model (14-3, 7-1 7-AA) trailed the host Rebels 16-13 after the opening quarter but bounced back to outscore Haralson County 21-8 in the second quarter to take a 34-24 lead into the half. The Devils then put the game away by outscoring Haralson County 16-4 in the third to take a 50-28 lead to the fourth.
Jayden Hames led the scoring for Model with a game-high 21 points, including knocking down four 3-pointers in the second quarter. Jeremias Heard added 13 points with a 7-of-8 mark at the free throw line, and Jakenes Heard reached double figures with 11 points. Steve Dallas contributed seven.
Model is back home on Tuesday to host Fannin County in another 7-AA contest.
Model girls 38, Haralson County 29
The Lady Devils came through with a clutch final quarter after the game was tied at the end of the third to grab an important region road win on Friday.
Model (10-7, 5-3 7-AA) led 22-16 at the half after holding the Lady Rebels to just two points in the second quarter, but Haralson County turned the tables on the visitors, holding the Lady Devils to just two points in the third and tie the game at 24-24 going to the fourth.
Model got some big points in the final quarter with five coming from Rachel Burkhalter to outscore Haralson County 14-5 to close out the victory.
Eva Poyner led the scoring for the Lady Devils with 13 points. Burkhalter added nine, and four other players each scored four.
Model returns home to Woodard Gymnasium on Tuesday to host Fannin County at 6 p.m.
Rome boys 86, Cass 72
The Wolves had a big offensive night with five players in double figures to earn a non-region road win on Saturday.
Rome (12-9) scored 28 first-quarter points and added 23 more in the second quarter to take a 51-31 halftime lead. The offensive pace slowed down a little in the second half, but the Wolves were still able to keep a solid distance on the scoreboard.
Braxton Wade led the way for Rome with 19 points, including knocking down five 3s. Jonathan Heath was right behind with 18 points, and Jamiel Williams added 14. Darnell Collins and Cameron Keith each scored 12.
The Wolves will be back on the court on Friday when they travel to Etowah for a region matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
Model boys 70, Pepperell 35
The Devils pulled away with a huge third quarter to earn a lopsided road win on Saturday in non-region action.
Model (15-3) led 33-21 at the half but outscored the host Dragons 28-4 in the third quarter to go up 61-25 and force the mercy-rule shortened, six-minute fourth quarter.
Jayden Hames led the scoring for the Devils with 16 points, including hitting four 3s. Jeremias Heard added 13 points, and Chase Allen scored 12. Steve Dallas chipped in with eight.
Kendyl Brewster was the top scorer for Pepperell (7-11) with 17 points. DJ Rogers and Landon Lockwood each scored six.
Pepperell was back home on Monday to host Unity Christian and will travel to Trion on Tuesday for a region tilt starting at 7:30 p.m.