The Model girls and boys teams got a chance to celebrate a pair of championships together on Wednesday as each team completed their run through the Region 7-AA Tournament with impressive victories in the finals.
The Lady Devils took down Pepperell by a 5-0 score to claim the 7-AA crown, and the Devils earned the title with a 5-0 win of their own over Gordon Central in the region championship match.
Both Model girls head coach Chuck Bryant and boys head coach Josh Goss said Wednesday's results were the culmination of a lot of hard work and focus throughout the season from their teams to accomplish one of the main goals that was set.
"I'm proud of the effort this whole season...our team has worked hard to get where they are," said Bryant. "We knew it would be a battle today. Pepperell has a great team. We had several close matches, but our girls fought hard and pulled it out. We're very excited about this region title run. Now it's on to state play. I know they will continue to work hard to do their best in the state tournament. I'm proud of what they have been able to do this season. Everyone has contributed to our success."
I'm very proud," added Goss of the Model boys. "Gordon Central is a good team. They have really good singles and doubles play, but this was the best my team has played all season. We were able to play well and didn't have one match go into a third set."
For the Lady Devils (12-1) Tatum Abdou, Tori Calvert and Caroline Goss won at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden and the No. 2 doubles team of Amara Howard and Bella Peed completed the 5-0 score with two-set wins.
Pepperell's Allie Adams was able to push Abdou in the No. 1 singles match with a strong effort in a 6-3, 6-2 loss. Pepperell's No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Head and Whitley Mathis also were competitive in their match, pushing the duo of Burgess and Holden to a 6-3, 6-3 scoreline.
On the boys side, Model (12-0) got singles wins from Teller Abdou (No. 1), Ethan Ellison (No. 2) and Cooper Heard (No. 3), and the doubles pairs of JD Cunningham and Daniel Veillon (No. 1) and Braxton Sims and Malachi Veillon (No. 2) completed the 5-0 sweep.
Model's pair of wins on Wednesday in the championship match followed semifinal victories on Tuesday in the opening day of the tournament as the Lady Devils defeated Gordon Central 5-0 and the Devils took down Fannin County. In the girls' match, Model's lines were the same as their championship match win while the boys got a lift from Cooper Heard and Sam Rutland at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
Pepperell's girls made their way to the finals on Wednesday with wins over Chattooga and Coosa on Tuesday on the opening day of the tournament. The Pepperell boys also qualified for the state tournament with a win over Dade County on Tuesday. They eventually lost to Fannin County in the third-place match on Wednesday.
"This is the first time our boys have been to the state tournament in a few years," said Pepperell head coach Lee Donahue. "That was their goal, and they made it happen. We only had one returning member from last year, and everyone else was brand new to tennis. They have worked hard to learn the game, and we're extremely excited to take them to the state tournament."
"The girls played well yesterday and today. We are excited to host a match in the state tournament. We've got three seniors that have led us, and we have several juniors that we are looking for big things from next year. But we're excited for state. This team has gotten better over the last couple months so we are looking forward to the state tournament."
The Coosa Lady Eagles also qualified for the state tournament and earned the No. 3 seed from 7-AA. They defeated Chattooga in the opening round on Tuesday before falling to Pepperell in the semifinals. They bounced back on Wednesday to defeat Gordon Central in the third-place match.
The teams that qualified for the state tournament will now have a few weeks off before the Class AA State Tournament. The first-round matches for each team will be played by April 21.
Goss said he expects his upperclassmen will do a good job of getting the younger players ready for what to expect in the state tournament.
"We've got two seniors that have been to the state tournament every year except the Covid year," said Goss. "I think they will be able to encourage and coach up some of these guys that haven't played in it before. It will be their first playoff experience. They have all improved greatly throughout the season, and I'm looking forward to what they will do in the state tournament."