The Model girls and boys teams each battled on Wednesday afternoon, but they couldn't overcome visiting Lovett as the season came to an end for both the Lady Devils and Devils in the Class AA elite eight at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Model boys fell by a score of 3-0 to the Lions but were competitive in several matches, including No. 2 singles where Ethan Ellison went to a third set before the match was pulled with the team result no longer in doubt. Cooper Heard also had a back-and-forth match as he dropped the first set 4-6 and was up 5-3 in the second set before his match was pulled as well.
The Devils (16-1) put up a fight across the board as no line got swept in any set in Wednesday's match. Model boys head coach Josh Goss said his team came to battle in the match against the defending Class AA champions and should be proud of that as well as all they accomplished this season.
"We played well today, and we were only a few shots away from a totally different outcome," said Goss. "Lovett is the defending state champs, and at one point we were leading four lines in the second set. I know the guys are disappointed they didn’t get the results they wanted, but we have nothing to hang our heads about. Ending the season 16-1 is a great year."
On the girls side, the Lady Devils (16-2) also fell by a 3-0 score. Model had strong efforts from all three singles lines, including Tatum Abdou (No. 1) and Tori Calvert (No. 2) battling in their first and second set before their matches were pulled. At No. 3 singles, Caroline Goss fell 6-3, 6-2, and the No. 1 doubles pair of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden dropped their first set 7-5 before Lovett finished strong with a 6-0 second set to take the match.
Model girls head coach Chuck Bryant said he was proud of the kind of heart his team showed not only on Wednesday but over the past few months as a whole.
"My girls really played well and made it an exciting match even though it did not end up the way we wanted," said Bryant. "They had a fantastic season and fought hard all the way to the end. Top eight is a great accomplishment. I'm very proud of how my girls played this season, but even more proud of how they handled themselves on and off the court with such great character and sportsmanship."
The Lovett boys advance to the Class AA final four where they will take on the winner of the Bremen-Jeff Davis elite eight matchup, and the Lovett girls will also advance to the state semifinals take on the winner of Bremen and Jeff Davis.