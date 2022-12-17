Both the Model girls and boys teams opened the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament in style on Friday with dominant wins to advance to the semifinals.
Here are the details on each game:
Model girls 55, Chattooga 35
The Lady Devils built a substantial early lead and didn't let up as they cruised to a victory in the first round on Friday at Armuchee High.
Model (5-3) raced out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter over the Lady Indians and eventually led 40-21 at the half. In the second half, the Lady Devils maintained a solid cushion, leading 50-28 after three before a slow-paced final quarter.
Model was led by Rachel Burkhalter with a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Julia Shinholster and Eva Poyner each added eight points.
Makiya Parish scored 19 to lead Chattooga (2-7). McKenzie Evans contributed six.
Model advances to the tournament semifinals to take on Armuchee on Saturday at 5 p.m. Chattooga falls into a consolation game on Saturday vs. Woodland at 5 p.m.
Model boys 65, Unity Christian 38
The Blue Devils blew open a relatively close game with an explosive third quarter to set the tone for a convincing win in first-round play against Unity Christian on Friday night.
Model (5-2) led 12-10 after one quarter and 35-24 at the half but turned on the jets in the third quarter, outscoring Unity Christian 22-3 in the period to put the game completely out of reach.
The Devils were led by a trio of double-digit scorers, including Jayden Hames with 16 points, Jeremias Heard with 14 points and Jakenes Heard with 11 points. Noah Travis and Chase Allen each scored six.
The top total for Unity Christian (4-6) came from Jay Davis with 15 points. Austin Wilkerson added 14, including four 3-pointers, and Johnny Whitley scored nine on three made 3s.
Model advances to the semifinals of the tournament on Saturday to take on Chattooga at 6:30 p.m. Unity Christian falls into a consolation game against Pepperell at 6:30 p.m.