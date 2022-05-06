After a full season of competitive action on the courts, the 7-AA All-Region Tennis Teams voted on by the region's coaches were announced this week with several local players earning recognition.
The Model girls and boys, who are fresh off sweeping the region titles and making trips to the Class AA elite eight, led the way with four All-Region selections apiece.
Earning a spot for the Lady Devils were Tatum Abdou, Tori Calvert, Caroline Goss and Ella Burgess and for the Model boys were Teller Abdou, Ethan Ellison, John David Cunningham and Braxton Sims.
The Pepperell Lady Dragons, who advanced to the second round of the state tournament, had three players make the All-Region Team, including Allie Adams, Cate Branton and Lily Brumbelow.
The Coosa girls and Pepperell boys each had two selections after earning a state tournament berth this past season. The Lady Eagles were represented by Madison Reeves and Neema Patel, and the Pepperell boys picked to the team were Lem Azlin and Colby Amos.
The Coosa boys' lone selection for All-Region was Taylor Wilson.
Filling out the rest of the All-Region spots on the girls' side were Gordon Central's Chyler Pope and Cheyenne Eubanks, Fannin County's Anna Beth Minear, Chattooga's Elizabeth Patterson and Dade County's Alleigh Daniels.
The other members of the All-Region boys team were Gordon Central's Seth Hare, Sam Holder and Walker Angland, Fannin County's Sam Jabaley and Will Jones and Dade County's Ethan Hunt.