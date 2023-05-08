Model took a large group of qualifiers to Class AA B Sectionals on Saturday at Rockmart High, and they will be taking another large group to the Class AA State Meet this coming Saturday based on their impressive performances.
The Model boys came away with 16 state-qualifying performances while the Lady Devils had 12 during Saturday's sectional meet, including multiple first-place finishers. (The top eight finishers in each event earned state qualification.)
Leading the way on the boys' side for Model was Daniel Jolly and Simon Schabort who each were sectional champs in two events. Jolly won both the 100 meter dash (10.84) and the high jump (5-8), and Schabort was the first across the finish line in both the 800 (1:58.34) and 1600 (4:25.88).
Schabort also qualified in the 3200 with a third-place finish (10:48.92), and his teammate Max Couch wasn't far behind in fourth (10:50.88).
Model had a pair of second-place finishers, including Jeremias Heard in the discus (152-11) and the 4x800 relay team (8:46.01). Heard also qualified in the shot put by taking third (49-1.75) in the event.
Carson Holder was third in the 1600 meter with a 4:51.10, and the 4x200 relay team also placed third with a 1:31.11. Rounding out the state qualifiers for the Model boys were Jermaine Campbell in the triple jump (fourth, 43-2) and the long jump (seventh, 21-3.5), the 4x100 relay team (fifth, 43.55), Thomas Goggans in the 800 (sixth, 2:04.13) and Keith Sprayberry in the 300 hurdles (eighth, 42.95).
The Lady Devils had a pair of top finishers, including Sydney Sutton in the 800 (2:26.56) and Reagan Orr in the pole vault (8-6). Orr also qualified in the 100 hurdles (sixth, 17.58).
Eva Poyner and Natalie Long each had a strong day as the pair both qualified in two events. Poyner did it in the 100 hurdles (second, 15.97) and 300 hurdles (fourth, 50.26), and Long qualified in the 3200 (third, 13:04.03) and 1600 (5:51.42).
Javia Samples ran fourth in the 400 meter dash with a 1:00.20 to punch her ticket to state, and all four relay teams met the mark. Those performances included the 4x400 relay team (third, 4:12.40), the 4x100 relay team (fourth, 49.78), the 4x200 relay team (fifth, 1:46.67) and the 4x800 relay team (seventh, 11:37.85).
The qualifiers will now get ready to compete at the Class AA State Meet at McEachern High in Powder Springs which will run Thursday through Saturday.
In other sectionals involving local teams on Saturday:
Wolves, Lady Wolves have multiple qualify for state
The Rome girls and boys traveled to River Ridge High on Saturday for the Class AAAAAA B Sectionals and have several solid performances to advance to the state meet.
The Rome boys had nine state-qualifying efforts led by Tucker Wright and Vincent Quilici who qualified in two separate individual events apiece. Wright finished second in the 3200 meter (9:39.28) and sixth in the 1600 meter (4:22.08), and Quilici will be competing at state in the 200 meter dash after finishing fourth (21.50) along with the 400 meter dash (sixth, 48.38).
The Wolves' 4x400 relay team had a third-place finish and time of 3:23.44 to qualify, and the 4x100 relay team also made the mark with a fourth-place finish (42.51).
Timothy Baltimore Jr. placed third in the discus with a 156-8 to punch his ticked to state, Javian Winston was fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.04) and Antonio Foster finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (41.15).
The Lady Wolves had five state-qualifying efforts led by Mackenzie Hight who finished second in the 300 hurdles (45.71).
Nutiya Hunt had the next highest finish in the discus in fifth (116-9), and Jaida Edwards qualified in the high jump (eighth, 4-10).
Rounding out the qualifiers were the 4x200 relay team (seventh, 1:44.49) and the 4x400 relay team (4:09.99).
Those that qualified will now get to return home to compete in the Class AAAAAA State Meet at Barron Stadium Thursday through Saturday.
Locals excel at Class A Division I B Sectional
A large contingent of local athletes traveled to Lamar County High on Saturday to compete in the Class A Division I B Sectionals, and many of those had standout performances to qualify for the upcoming state meet.
The Darlington boys had the best day from top to bottom among local teams in attendance as the Tigers had 15 state-qualifying performances. Gus Gammage had the lone first-place performance, accomplishing that feat in the shot put with a throw of 52-9.
The 4x800 meter relay team placed second (8:35.31), and the 4x400 relay team was third (3:30.71). The 4x200 relay team ran fourth (1:32.55) to qualify as well.
Joseph Womack and Link Lignell ran third (51.30) and fifth (51.50), respectively to punch their tickets to state, and Joel Lowenberg was fourth in the 300 hurdles (41.56). Wommack also qualified in the triple jump (fifth, 42-5.5), and Lignell made it in the pole vault (sixth, 13-0).
Grant Cross finished fourth in the 1600 (4:41.01) and eighth in the 800 (2:03.13) to qualify in both events, and Anthony Natarella finished fifth in the 800 with a 2:02.17.
Joey Kight also qualified in two events with those being the shot put (fifth, 42-8.5) and discus (eighth, 119-2). Sammy Kunczewski placed seventh in the 200 meter dash with a 22.91.
The Pepperell girls seven state qualifiers led by a pair of fourth-place relay teams. The 4x100 relay team finished fourth with a 51.60, and the 4x200 relay team finished fourth with a 1:50.10.
Bethanee Wiggins qualified in a pair of events, finishing fifth in the triple jump (33-5.5) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (49.69). Madison Baxter was sixth in the discus with a 94-0 while Olivia Edwards was sixth in the 400 meter dash with a 1:04.99.
Cloey Mitchell also qualified in the 100 meter dash with a 13.00.
The Armuchee girls had a strong day with six state-qualifying performances, including four first-place finishes. Marissa Kimple won both the 1600 (5:20.11) and 3200 (11:17.20), and Shelby Green won the 800 (2:25.34). The 4x800 relay team crossed the line first as well with a time of 10:20.47.
Other qualifiers for the Lady Indians included the 4x400 relay team (fourth, 4:23.86) and Green in the 1600 (fifth, 5:33.51).
Pepperell's boys and Darlington's girls each boasted four state-qualifying performances. The Lady Tigers were led by Emma Hunt who was second in the 400 meter dash (1:03.28).
Also qualifying for the Darlington girls were Presley Dixon in the triple jump (eighth, 32-10), the 4x200 relay team (eighth, 1:53.84) and the 4x400 relay team (4:30.10).
The Dragons' top finisher was Elliot Goggans who was third in the discus with a 133-4. Others qualifying were Alex Rhoades in the 110 hurdles (seventh, 16.22), Kaleb Buck in the high jump (seventh, 5-10) and Hayden Jones in the high jump (eighth, 5-8).
The Coosa girls had a trio of state-qualifying efforts as Sophia Cook was third in the 3200 (11:56.47) and fourth in the 1600 (5:27.97) while Alishia Cook was fifth in the 3200 (12:00.03).
Armuchee's boys had a pair of state-qualifying finishes from the 4x800 relay team (fifth, 8:42.23) and Luke Hagerich in the 3200 (sixth, 10:07.75).
The lone state qualifier for the Coosa boys was Jesse Holcomb in the 400 meter dash (eighth, 52.81).
Those that qualified will get to run a little closer to home next as the Class A Division I State Meet will be held at Barron Stadium in Rome Thursday through Saturday.