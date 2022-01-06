Model hosted a tri-match Wednesday night as they checked off two important things on their to-do list — honor their four seniors for all the hard work they have put into the program and get in a final tune-up before the area duals Saturday.
The Devils hosted Cedartown and Adairsville for a tri-match Wednesday on their home mats and came away with two losses despite battling hard in each dual with less than a full-strength lineup.
In the first match of the night for Model, they battled all the way to the end but ultimately fell just short against Cedartown, losing 39-36. The Devils then finished the action by going up against a tough Adairsville team and dropping the dual by a final score of 45-31.
Model head coach Ben Woodall said his team would’ve loved to come out on top in both matches, but they were able to work on some things against two talented teams that will help them going forward.
“That was the idea for tonight — compete against two tough teams and work on the small things,” said Woodall. “We wanted to get better and work on those little things because on Saturday (at the area duals), those little things are going to really matter. I was pleased overall. I thought we wrestled well against two tough teams, and I think if we had all 14 guys, we could’ve kept it close or maybe come out on top. I think our guys are figuring out what they need to do to be successful, and I feel like we are in good shape. We’re ready to wrestle a full six minutes hard. We’re definitely trending in the right direction in my opinion.”
Leading the individual results for Model with 2-0 efforts on Wednesday were Riley Davis (145), Noah Allmon (160) and Jonah Houston (113). Rylee Kines (152) also had a big pin against Adairsville, and several other wrestlers earned individual wins in one of their two matches.
Prior to the first dual against Cedartown, Model held a Senior Night ceremony as they recognized their four seniors for their contributions to the program not just this season but over the last several years. Devil senior wrestlers honored were Shep Jenkins, Anthone Williams, John Mark Jolly and Byron Clarke. Woodall spoke very highly of the quartet and everything they have meant to the program during their time at Model.
“Those four guys have been part of the program for four years and have won a lot of matches for Model,” said Woodall. “There are multiple-year starters in that group, and it’s been great to see how all of them have progressed and gotten better during their time here. I am really proud of those guys and everything they’ve added to the program. They are definitely going to be tough to replace because they are not just great wrestlers but great kids too.”
Model will next compete on Saturday at Area 7-AA Duals at Chattooga High starting at 9 a.m. The top-finishing teams will then move on to compete at State Duals qualifiers the following weekend.
“We’re looking forward to Area Duals on Saturday and seeing what we can do,” said Woodall. “It should be a fun day. I feel like we can wrestle tough against everyone.”