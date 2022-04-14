Model bounced back from a tough loss on Monday in a big way as they scored early and continued to add runs in a 13-3 run-rule shortened victory at home over region rival Pepperell on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (19-4, 12-2 in 7-AA) scored four runs in the first to set the tone and then added nine more between the third and sixth innings to increase their lead to 10 and force the mercy rule. They finished with 14 total hits in the victory, which evened the 7-AA series after Pepperell won 2-0 on Monday.
Eight different Model batters recorded hits, including a 4-for-4 effort with four runs scored from Davis Chastain in the leadoff spot and a 2-for-3 effort from Jace Armstrong with a double, a homer and four RBIs. Jake Ashley also had two doubles and drove in two runs, and Dillon Silver added two hits and an RBI.
Also contributing for the Devils offensively were Brant Pace with a double and two RBIs, Landon Cantrell with a hit and two RBIs, Cooper Dean with a double and an RBI and Drake Swiger with a hit and a run scored.
Frank Curry earned the win on the mound for Model as he pitched all six innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out four.
Pepperell (13-11, 10-4) was limited to just three runs on seven hits as Layton Sanford led the way with two hits, including a double, and a run scored. Blake Floyd also had a double and a run scored, and Landen Loyd and Ryan Ely each had a hit and an RBI. Gage Owens added a hit and a run scored as well.
The two teams will complete the series on Friday with a matchup at Pepperell starting at 5 p.m.
In other recent prep baseball action:
Rome 6, Paulding County 1
The Wolves used a five-run fourth inning to create some distance on the scoreboard and grab a region victory at home on Wednesday.
Rome (10-14, 4-7 in 5-AAAAAA) scored one in the second to take an early lead but busted the game open with the big rally in the fourth.
Carson Atkins had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs, and Jeremiah Farrer also had two hits with an RBI. Johnny Vigoa contributed a double and two RBIs, Reece Fountain drove in a run and had a hit and Barritt Cowan had a hit and two runs scored as well.
Vigoa earned the win after pitching four shutout innings and allowing just two hits while striking out five. Bryson Bridges came on in relief and gave up one run on one hit while striking out one in 2 1/3 innings of work, and Wyatt Costlow pitched the final 2/3 and didn't allow a hit.
Rome was at Paulding County on Thursday for another region matchup. They will next host Alexander on Wednesday at 5:55 p.m.
Darlington 4, Christian Heritage 3
The Tigers earned a clutch region victory in extra innings on Tuesday as they got several big hits in the eighth and ninth to defeat Christian Heritage on the road.
Darlington (8-13, 2-6 in 7-A Private) had strong pitching and defense in the win as both teams were scoreless through seven. The Tigers scored three in the eighth, but Christian Heritage answered with three in the bottom half of the frame to force another inning where Darlington scored one in the top of the ninth for the eventual game-winning tally.
Logan Floyd pitched 7 2/3 innings of shutout ball for Darlington and allowed just three hits while striking out six before reaching his pitch limit. Hill Shropshire earned the win in relief as he went 1 1/3 innings and didn't allow a hit or a run while striking out two.
Landon Fowler was 3-for-5 at the plate for the Tigers with two big RBIs. Slade Clevenger added two hits and two runs scored, and Floyd and Talan Shirey each had two hits as well. Thomas Bethel contributed a hit and an RBI in the win.
Darlington will be at home on Friday to host North Cobb Christian in another region contest starting at 4:30 p.m.
Coosa 15, Chattooga 0
The Eagles visited Summerville on Wednesday afternoon and earned a dominant run-rule shortened win in region play.
Coosa (17-7, 13-4 in 7-AA) scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth and then exploded for 11 runs in the sixth to end the game early.
Pacey Smith had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Eagles offense, and Cord Youngblood added a triple and four RBIs. Hayden McBurnett contributed a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Andrew Holt had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored and Ashton Williams also had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored. Trent Cantrell drove in a run and scored two while drawing two walks.
Cody King pitched six innings of shutout baseball to earn the shortened complete-game win as he gave up three hits and struck out 11.
Coosa will host Chattooga on Friday at 5 p.m. as they look to sweep the region series.