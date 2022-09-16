The Model Lady Devils built a big lead early and never looked back on Thursday in a 12-0 mercy-rule shortened win at home against Gordon Central.
The Lady Devils (5-9, 3-5 in 7-AA) scored six runs in the first to take hold of the momentum from the start before adding five more in the second and one in the fourth to end the game early.
Model got contributions from up and down its lineup with Cyndal Reece and Courtney McCord leading the way as they each went 3-for-3. Reece had three hits, including a triple and a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, and McCord had two RBIs and two runs scored as well.
Also contributing at the plate were Sadie Raughton with two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Chelsea White with two hits, including a double, and an RBI, Katie Johnston with two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and a stolen base, Madison Reaves with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, Brooke Burgess with two hits and an RBI and Lily Akins with a hit and an RBI.
Reaves also earned the win by pitching the shortened complete game of four innings and allowing no runs on two hits with six strikeouts.
The Lady Devils honored their four seniors before the game, which were Reece, McCord, White and Burgess, as part of Senior Day festivities.
Model will next play on Monday at 5 p.m. when it takes a short trip to battle Darlington in a non-region contest.
In other prep softball action from Thursday:
Chattooga 2, Coosa 0
The Lady Eagles battled for seven full innings but came up a little short in a region contest against a strong Chattooga team on Thursday.
Coosa (4-5, 0-4 in 7-A Division I) got a stellar outing in the circle from Abby Jacobs as the senior pitcher helped keep them in the game by tossing seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts in a tough-luck loss. She also reached a milestone during the game as she picked up her 400th career strikeout.
The Lady Eagles' bats were held to just two hits in the game as those came from Emily Lucas and Lexi Terry. Brinley Wilson and MK Wilson each reached on walks as well.
Coosa will play at Pepperell on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in a makeup of an earlier region game that was postponed due to inclement weather.
Dade County 16, Armuchee 1
The Lady Indians had a tough day on the road as they couldn't keep pace with an explosive Dade County offense to suffer a region loss on Thursday.
Armuchee (6-11, 2-4 in Region 7-A Division I) scored a run in the top of the first to take a quick lead, but the host Lady Wolverines quickly answered with two in the bottom half of the inning. They then put 11 more on the board in the second and ended the game via mercy rule with three in the third.
Emily McBurnett had a double and an RBI to lead the Lady Indians' offense, and Sara Harris and Ally Hawkins contributed the other two hits.
Armuchee will host Temple on Monday at 5 p.m. for a non-region test.