TRENTON — A three-yard touchdown run in overtime by Cayden Cooper lifted the homestanding Dade County Wolverines to a dramatic 20-17 win over the Model Blue Devils on Friday night.
It was a gut-wrenching loss for Model (2-5, 1-2 in Region 7-AA), which took a 17-14 lead after the first possession of overtime when Daniel Veillon drilled a 29-yard field goal.
The game was a defensive struggle for most of the first half. Dade County (5-1, 2-0) scored first, capping off an 11-play, 67-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run by Cody Williams. The PAT by Caroline Tremmier (who, along with twin sister Abigail, handles the teams extra point duties) made it 7-0 with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Model struck back immediately, when Jeremiah Gamble took the ensuing kickoff back 88 yards for a touchdown. Veillon’s PAT knotted things up at 7-7.
It stayed that way until the third quarter, when Cooper ran it in from three yards out. The kick made it 14-7 Wolverines.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Model put together its best drive, going 55 yards in 12 plays. On fourth and goal from the 15, quarterback Landon Cantrell hit Cole Mathis in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown pass that tied the score at 14-14.
It went to overtime, and on the first possession, Model could only gain three yards on offense before Veillon’s kick gave the Blue Devils the lead. But Dade County took just four plays to score on its OT possession, with Cooper crashing into the end zone from three yards out for the winning score.
The Blue Devils return home next week to host Fannin County, while Dade County hits the road to face Chattooga.