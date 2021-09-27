The Model Lady Devils got strong pitching and a stellar offensive effort from top to bottom from their lineup as they rolled to a 14-4 victory on Friday over Gordon Central in Region 7-AA action.
Model (3-7, 2-5 in Region 7-AA) got a complete-game effort in the circle as pitcher Madison Reaves went five innings (game shortened due to mercy rule) and allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out seven to earn the win.
Reaves was also one of the leaders at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort, including an RBI and a run scored. Caitlyn O'Guin had a stellar offensive day as well with two hits, including a homer, to go with six RBIs.
Also with impressive days at the plate were Claire Chamberlain with two hits, two RBIs, two walks, a stolen base and four runs scored, Katie Johnston with a double and two runs scored, Sadie Raughton with two hits, Shaylin Momon and Julia Shinholster with a hit, an RBI and a run scored apiece and Courtney McCord with a hit and two runs scored.
Model was at Pepperell on Monday for a makeup game of an earlier postponement, and the Lady Devils are once again on the road on Tuesday when they visit Coosa at 5 p.m. for another 7-AA showdown.
In other recent prep softball news:
SOFTBALL
Pepperell 2, Fannin County 0
The Lady Dragons continued their recent surge thanks to a shutdown pitching effort and timely hits on Saturday on the road.
Pepperell (10-5, 4-3 in Region 7-AA) got a complete-game shutout in the circle from starter Chloe Jones, who allowed only three hits while striking out an impressive 17. The senior also reached a milestone during the win as she passed the 400-strikeout mark for her career.
At the plate, Morgan Willingham provided some pop with a two-hit day, including triple and an RBI. Jolie Splendore also had two hits from the leadoff spot along with three stolen bases and two runs scored. Riley Nelson added a hit and a stolen base, and Cloe Mitchell reached base twice on walks and stole a base.
Pepperell, who has now won six in a row with four of those coming in region play, was back on their home diamond on Monday against Model and will travel to Chattooga on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Paulding County 7, Rome 2
The Lady Wolves fell behind early and couldn't put together a big enough rally to catch up as the dropped a region contest on the road on Friday.
Rome (3-9, 2-9 in Region 5-AAAAAA) saw Paulding County score two runs in the bottom of the first to take a quick lead, and after the Lady Wolves pulled within a run in the third, Paulding County stretched the advantage back out with two more in the bottom half of the inning and another in the fourth to reclaim the momentum.
Maci Andrews was the top hitter for Rome in the loss with two hits, including a homer, to go with two RBIs and a run scored. Cassie Covington had two hits as well with a double and a run scored, and Jakayla Strickland and Madison Major each contributed a hit.
Andrews also pitched six innings and allowed seven runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out five.
Rome is back on the road on Tuesday to take on South Paulding at 5 p.m.