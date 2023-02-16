Model outlasted Coosa for a 9-7 win in 11 innings Tuesday to open the season.
The Devils (1-0) scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings to take a 7-3 lead, but Coosa rallied for two runs each in the fifth and sixth to tie the game up and eventually send it to extras. Model finally broke the tie with two runs in the top of the 11th and held on from there.
Leading the Devils at the plate was Brant Pace with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Drake Swiger added a double and two RBIs, Chance Minshew had a double and an RBI and Jace Armstrong contributed two hits and drove in a run. Jared Terhune also had two hits and scored three runs.
On the mound, Minshew earned the win in relief by pitching three shutout innings, giving up one hit and striking out three. Armstrong, Cooper Dean, Winston Cash and Reece Grodeman all pitched in the game as well, with Grodeman going three scoreless in relief and allowing just two hits while striking out five.
For Coosa (0-1), Pacey Smith had a pair of doubles among three hits and drove in two to lead the charge offensively. Hayden McBurnett also had a double and drove in two runs, and Ryan Smith added two hits and an RBI. Trent Cantrell contributed a double and scored two runs in the leadoff spot, Gavin East had a pair of hits and Andrew Holt chipped in with a hit and scored a run.
East got the start and went the first three innings before Pacey Smith came in to pitch 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up two hits and striking out two. Andrew Earwood pitched the final three innings and took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.
The two teams were scheduled to play again Wednesday at Model, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Model will visit Paulding County on Friday at 5:55 p.m. for their next game, and Coosa visits Sonoraville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Armuchee 7, Murray County 0
The Indians started their season with a shutout win, thanks in large part to a strong pitching performance from Jack Rogers.
Rogers went six innings for Armuchee (1-0) and didn’t allow a run while giving up just one hit and striking out 12. Luke Lively came on to pitch the final inning and didn’t allow a hit or a run and struck out two.
Blaine Ragland led the bats for the Indians with a hit and three RBIs, and Ethan Campbell had a pair of hits, including a double, and scored a run. Lively also had a hit and drove in a run, Jackson Coonley and Marcus Harris each had an RBI and Skyler Thurston contributed a hit and scored a run.
Armuchee will next host New Manchester for a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Rome 8, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5
The Wolves built a five-run lead early but had to hold off a comeback attempt by Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe to earn a non-region road win Tuesday.
Rome (2-1) scored five runs over the first four innings, but LFO rallied to cut the deficit to 5-3 going to the sixth. Rome then added three runs in the top of the seven for some insurance before LFO’s two-run rally in the bottom of the inning fell short.
At the plate, Jeremiah Farrer had a 2-for-3 day with a double, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Bryson Bridges added a hit and two RBIs, while Slade Wright contributed two hits and an RBI. Chaz Moore, Jackson Mull and Jaxson Saylor all had an RBI, and Reece Fountain contributed a hit and scored a run.
Bridges earned the win on the mound by pitching four innings and allowing one unearned run on no hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Mull pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief and gave up two unearned runs on two hits with three strikeouts, while Wyatt Costlow pitched the final two-thirds of an inning and gave up two unearned runs on no hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Rome will host Cass on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for another non-region test.
SOCCER Model girls 4, Unity Christian 0
The Lady Devils earned a shutout win in non-region play on the road at Grizzard Park on Tuesday.
Molly Allmon scored two goals to lead Model (2-0) offensively. Jordyn Merritt added a goal and an assist, and Sophie Lawing also scored a goal. Madison Parker contributed two assists, and Camila Laguna had one.
Maddie Green, Emma Couch and Sawyer McDaniel all played in goal in the shutout.
Model is at North Murray on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for a Region 7-AA matchup.
Southeast Whitfield girls 4, Rome 2
The Lady Wolves suffered a tough loss on the road Tuesday in non-region play.
Kelsey Harter scored both goals for Rome (3-2). Goalkeeper Julissa Lemus had 19 saves.
The Lady Wolves will be on the road again Friday at Northwest Whitfield at 7:30 p.m. for another tough non-region test.
