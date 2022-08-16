Both Model and Darlington were on the road on Monday, and each team suffered losses despite battling hard into the late innings.
The Lady Devils (0-3, 0-1 in Region 7-AA) dropped a region contest at Haralson County 7-1. They trailed 2-0 going to the sixth when they cut the deficit to one with a run in the top half of the inning, but the host Lady Rebels rallied for five in the bottom of the frame to seal the win.
Madison Reaves had a hit and drove in the lone run for Model, and Katie Johnston doubled and scored a run. Georgia Womack and Courtney McCord each recorded two hits as well with both of Womack's knocks being doubles.
Reaves pitched and went six innings in the loss as she allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits while striking out four.
Darlington visited Mt. Zion in its season opener and lost by a 14-10 score in an offensive shootout. The Lady Tigers (0-1) trailed 9-1 after three innings before rallying all the way back within two at 8-6 in the sixth before Mt. Zion added five more insurance runs to put the game away.
Leading the offensive totals for Darlington was Belle Brooks with a 3-for-5 effort with three RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored. Emma Hunt added two hits, including a double, and four RBIs, Presley Dixon had a hit, an RBI and scored two runs and Lataija Jackson contributed a double, a stolen base and scored a run.
Lea Brasington added a hit and scored two runs, and Mia Curlee crossed the plate three times to complete the Lady Tigers' standout performances.
Model will be back at home on Wednesday to host Chattooga in a non-region contest starting at 5 p.m., and Darlington will travel to Paulding County for their next game on Monday at 6 p.m.