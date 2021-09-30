Another Friday has arrived as the calendar turns to October, and with it comes a full schedule of local high school football.
There will be three local teams attempting to defend their home field this week while the rest aim to earn big road victories. Several teams from the area will be locked in a battle in region play as the race for the state playoffs has officially begun in recent weeks.
Here is a look at the matchups for Friday night and what to expect from each of them:
Coosa (0-5) at Model (1-4, 0-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Coosa leads 38-20
Last Meeting: Model won 34-6 at Coosa on Oct. 16, 2020
Coosa Key Players: Harley Brock (WR/DB, Jr.), Joseph Richardson (WR/DB, Jr.), Dalton Denton (RB/LB, Sr.)
Model Key Players: Joey Samples (RB/LB, Jr.), Landon Cantrell (QB/DB, Sr.), Riley Chapman (RB/DB, Soph.)
Outlook: It’s always fun when you get to square off with a local rival, and it’s even more fun when the game means so much. That’s the scenario that Floyd County foes Model and Coosa face this Friday as they will battle in game that means a lot not only for bragging rights but is also a huge one when it comes to 7-AA playoff hopes. Both teams have struggled early in the season as they each have young rosters with many impact players trying to find their way while playing their first meaningful reps of varsity football. Both teams are looking to find an identity on offense. Model showed some flashes in the second half of a loss against Chattooga last week while Coosa had a tough time on the road in Alabama at Cherokee County. This game will depend heavily on which team can establish their running game and win more battles in the trenches. Along with the added emotion of playing a local rival, it’s also Homecoming Night for Model. Expect this one to be a close battle until the end as the Devils pull out a tight win and take a step forward in the region.
Prediction: Model wins 21-20.
Dalton (1-4, 0-2) at Rome (3-2, 1-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Dalton leads 11-6
Last Meeting: Rome won 24-8 at Dalton on Oct. 16, 2020
Rome Key Players: Bryson Hill (RB/DB, Sr.), Dekaylon Daniel (WR/DB, Soph.), Jyrine Griffin (LB, Sr.)
Dalton Key Players: Brady Pendley (QB/DB, Sr.), Tyson Greenwade (RB, Jr.), Karim Page (WR, Sr.)
Outlook: Rome got a huge bounceback victory last Friday as they defeated a state-ranked and possible region favorite Carrollton after a tough loss to South Paulding the previous week to open the region schedule. The Wolves will look to carry that momentum forward into this week as they host another traditional power in Dalton at Barron Stadium. The Rome running game had a big night last Friday led by Bryson Hill, and quarterback Reece Fountain had a solid night through the air as well. Dalton isn’t as strong as they have been in the past, but they can still put up points as they have shown in recent weeks. The problem is they will have to stop Rome’s high-octane offense as well. Unfortunately for the visitors, the Wolves aren’t likely to be contained as they look to follow up a big win with another one.
Prediction: Rome wins 42-20.
Mt. Zion (4-1) at Armuchee (4-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Armuchee leads 11-9
Last Meeting: Mt. Zion won 31-14 at home on Oct. 16, 2020
Armuchee Key Players: Alex Wright (RB/LB, Sr.), Malik Drinic (TE/LB, Sr.), Chandler Desanto (QB/DB, Jr.)
Mt. Zion Key Players: Sherrod Montgomery Jr. (RB/DB, Soph.), Malachi Ackles (RB/DB, Jr.), Preston Denney (LB/RB, Jr.)
Outlook: The Indians are rolling along undefeated and off to their best start since 2009, but the records are thrown out the window this week as they open Region 6-A Public play with a home date against Mt. Zion. Armuchee will need to continue their strong defensive play that they’ve had early in the season as they’ve been able to force turnovers at an impressive rate. Mt. Zion uses a balanced rushing attack that will test the Indians up front. Armuchee’s offense needs to bust a few big plays as well, which they’ve shown the ability to do, including last week when Alex Wright and Chandler Desanto both had touchdown runs of more than 50 yards. The Indians make it a very competitive affair in their region opener, but Mt. Zion makes a few more plays in the fourth quarter to get out of town with a narrow win.
Prediction: Mt. Zion wins 28-25.
Darlington (4-1) at Bremen (4-1)Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Darlington leads 7-4
Last Meeting: Bremen won 21-20 at Darlington on Oct. 16, 2020
Darlington Key Players: Jack Payne (QB/LB, Sr.), Will Bagby (WR/DB, Sr.), Joel Lowenberg (LB/RB, Fr.)
Bremen Christian Key Players: Blake Matthews (WR/DB, Sr.), Dilon McCoy (RB/DB, Jr.), Christian Burks (QB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Tigers have built a ton of momentum over the past few weeks during a four-game winning streak, and they will look to keep that going as they face a non-region road test for the second consecutive week. Darlington has been able to put up scores in bunches in recent weeks as they followed up a huge second half against Heritage with a dominant first quarter against King’s Ridge Christian last week before holding on down the stretch. Bremen will be a step up in competition on Friday, and they are coming off some impressive wins on their home field over the last few weeks. Darlington’s defense will have to contain senior quarterback Christian Burks, who can hurt you with his arm and legs. The game should go pretty similarly to last week with the Tigers’ offense building an early lead and the defense making some crucial stops in the second half to hold on for the win.
Prediction: Darlington wins 24-20.
Pepperell (1-4, 0-1) at Fannin County (4-1, 2-0)Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Pepperell leads 2-1
Last Meeting: Fannin County won 36-23 at Pepperell on Oct. 16, 2020
Pepperell Key Players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Jr.), Kolby Davis (RB/LB, Sr.), Matthew Waddell (QB/Jr.)
Fannin County Key Players: Seth Reece (QB/DB, Sr.), Andrew Waldrep (LB/RB, Jr.), Cason Owensby (LB/RB, Sr.)
Outlook: Pepperell is ready to forget about last Friday’s loss in their region opener at Dade County where they had a chance to win it late but a potential game-winning field goal just missed. They are once again on the road on Friday, and the task doesn’t get any easier as they visit defending region champion Fannin County. The Rebels came into Lindale and won a crucial game in the 7-AA race last season so the Dragons would like nothing more than to return the favor by winning on Fannin County’s home field on this time around. Despite the loss last Friday, Coach Rick Hurst and the Dragons still have eyes on winning a region title, and win here is a one they have to get if they want to accomplish that goal. Expect the Dragons’ run game to make it hard on Fannin County for most of the night, but the home team quarterback Seth Reece will have a few big plays of his own to edge out Pepperell in this one.
Prediction: Fannin County wins 31-27.
Unity Christian (4-1) at Johnson Ferry Christian (4-0)Time: 7:30 p.m.
Unity Christian Key Players: John Nance (Sr.), Bailey Mohler (Sr.), Will Hester (Sr.)
Outlook: The Lions overcame a sloppy field and some first-half miscues to finally find their footing and run away for a convincing road win last week. It will be a little better conditions in this one, and Unity Christian will keep up the same solid play to earn another huge road win.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 42-21.