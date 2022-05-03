The teams have dwindled down by half after first-round series were completed, and the local trio of Model, Coosa and Pepperell are still alive in the Class AA state playoffs.
Each of those three were victorious over their first-round opponents with the Blue Devils sweeping Heard County, Coosa advancing past Haralson County in a three-game series and Pepperell moving on in dramatic fashion with a final-inning comeback in the decisive Game 3 at Bremen.
Their reward is a trip to the second round where they will do battle as one of the final 16 squads remaining in their classification battling for the ultimate goal of a state championship.
Here is a preview for all three of the second-round series with all the info you need to know:
Cook (23-6) at Model (25-4)
SERIES INFO: The best-of-three series will begin with a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Thursday at 2 p.m.
SEEDS: Model is the No. 1 seed from Region 7-AA; Cook is the No. 2 seed from Region 1-AA.
STATE RANKINGS: Model — No. 7 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Cook — No. 9.
MODEL INFO: The Devils have now won seven straight games and 11 of their last 12 as they go into the second round. … Model’s pitching staff continued its strong 2022 campaign as they allowed one run each in the two games in the first round vs. Heard County as they have now allowed three or fewer runs 24 times and have thrown eight shutouts. … They are in the second round for the third straight.
COOK INFO: The Hornets have won 11 of their last 13 games going into the second round, including a first-round sweep of Washington County. … Cook's pitching has been dominant this season as they have allowed three or fewer runs 17 times and have thrown six shutouts while their offense has scored 8.3 runs per game as well. … They are in the second round after a tough 2021 season in which they missed the playoffs and finished below .500 but went to the elite eight in 2019.
RN-T Pick: Model in three games.
Coosa (22-8) at Thomasville (23-4)
SERIES INFO: The best-of-three series will begin with a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Thursday at 1 p.m.
SEEDS: Coosa is the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AA; Thomasville is the No. 1 seed from Region 1-AA.
STATE RANKINGS: Coosa — No. 12 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Thomasville — No. 4.
COOSA INFO: The Eagles have been playing good baseball late in the season as they enter the second round winning 10 of their last 12 games. … Coosa has won with offense and their pitching/defense as they have scored an average of 6.7 runs per game and allowed 3.9 runs per game. … They are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014..
THOMASVILLE INFO: The Bulldogs are red-hot as they have won 16 straight games going into the second round, including a first-round sweep of Dodge County. … Thomasville has outscored their opponents 197-65 over the course of the season as their pitching staff has been lights out with 21 outings allowing three runs or less and nine shutouts. … They are in the second round for the fifth straight postseason and have made the elite eight in three of those playoff runs (2021, 2018, 2017).
RN-T Pick: Thomasville in three games.
Pepperell (19-14) at Bleckley County (22-10)
SERIES INFO: The best-of-three series will begin with a doubleheader Friday starting at 1 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Saturday at 3 p.m.
SEEDS: Pepperell is the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AA; Bleckley County is the No. 1 seed from Region 3-AA.
STATE RANKINGS: Pepperell — No. 14 in the MaxPreps Class AA rankings; Bleckley County — No. 10.
PEPPERELL INFO: The Dragons are in the second round round for the second straight season but are looking to advance to the elite eight for the first time since 2013. … Pepperell's pitching staff has now allowed three or fewer runs 16 times in 2022. … The offense has been strong as well as they have scored six or more runs 14 times this season.
BLECKLEY COUNTY INFO: The Royals went unbeaten at 12-0 during their region schedule and also had a 13-game winning streak during the middle of their season. … Bleckley County swept Fitzgerald in the first round as they continued their stout pitching in 2022 as they allowed one run and three runs in the two games. Their pitchers have allowed three runs or less in 21 games and have thrown eight shutouts. … They are in the second round for the third straight postseason after making the elite eight in 2021 and the final four in 2019.
RN-T Pick: Bleckley County in three games.